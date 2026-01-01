Chelsea January transfer window: What to expect, incomings and outgoings for Enzo Maresca's side

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jan 2026 02:52

As what looked to be a team capable of being the third force in the Premier League title race enter 2026 not even sure of their top four aspirations, Chelsea are back in a familiar place of seemingly requiring reinforcements.

A mere mention of that seems astounding, considering the staggering financial outlay that has seen the club surpass the £1.5bn mark in transfer spending since 2022; however, Enzo Maresca’s squad remain a work in progress, currently balancing domestic ambitions with the rigours of European competition.

While many at Stamford Bridge would hope for a period of stability, the project at Chelsea rarely stands still, and the Blues enter the winter market with specific voids to fill and several high-profile names to shift as they attempt to streamline a still-bloated first-team setup.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at what to expect from Chelsea in the January 2026 transfer window.

Chelsea 2026 January transfer window: Incomings

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

While most observers would dismiss the idea of this team needing additions after spending over a billion pounds, the Blues did inquire about Antoine Semenyo before withdrawing from the deal when it was clear that the Bournemouth star was eyeing Manchester City exclusively.

Although this current incarnation of Chelsea are unlikely to shy away from doing business in the transfer market — explaining many a transfer link — credible sources suggest they are probably queuing until the summer to make significant moves.

Considering their centre-forward issues, following Nicolas Jackson's ill-advised summer departure on loan to Bayern Munich, which has left the burden too heavy for Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and the inexperienced Marc Guiu, the Blues have a big hole at the tip of the spear.

While the specifics of the deal are not publicly known, the Blues may decide to bring Emmanuel Emegha in from Strasbourg now, rather than wait until the summer, to add a body in that area of the pitch.

Central midfield is another concern for Maresca. While Moises Caicedo's performances have justified the club's heavy financial investment, and Enzo Fernandez has been repurposed as a box crasher, the club need a reliable partner for Caicedo.

With Romeo Lavia once again sidelined by injury and Dario Essugo recovering from surgery, Reece James has been preferred in big games to play alongside the Ecuador international, showing a lack of trust in Fernandez's athleticism against the league's top sides.

Hence, a move for a versatile midfielder capable of offering genuine competition rather than mere depth is a top priority.

Defensively, the season-ending ACL injury to Levi Colwill has revealed deficiencies in quality and leadership, with Trevoh Chalobah needing to marshal the backline alongside Wesley Fofana, whose minutes must be managed due to previous injuries.

While the club have high hopes for Josh Acheampong, there is rumoured interest in Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, though nothing has progressed at this stage. Nonetheless, there is increasing consensus that a commanding senior centre-back is needed to stabilise a rearguard that has appeared shaky under pressure this season.

In goal, Robert Sanchez’s recent displays of greater consistency and mistake-free performances have reduced calls for a world-class arrival in that position – a testament to the Spaniard's stable form.

Chelsea 2026 January transfer window: Outgoings

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The headlines at Cobham continue to be dominated by the "bomb squad" — the group of high earners training away from Maresca’s first-team plans.

Chief among them is Raheem Sterling, and it remains a staggering indictment of the club’s recent recruitment that a player earning a reported £325,000 per week is completely ostracised from the senior setup.

Sterling has not played competitive football for the Blues since May 2024 (he spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Arsenal), and finding a suitor willing to take on even a fraction of those wages will be the primary task for the sporting directors this January.

Joining Sterling in exile is Axel Disasi, with the Frenchman having found himself surplus to requirements and currently training with the Under-21s.

While there is interest from Lyon and several Italian clubs, Chelsea are understood to be pushing for a permanent sale rather than a loan as they have exceeded the maximum international loans permitted.

The club’s hierarchy are keen to recoup a significant portion of the £38.5m paid to Monaco and, more importantly, free up space on the wage bill to comply with tightening financial regulations.

In the goalkeeping department, Filip Jorgensen is reportedly pushing for a departure.

The 23-year-old joined with the intention of challenging Sanchez for the No. 1 one spot, but limited minutes have left him frustrated.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Jorgensen is said to be desperate for first-team opportunities to secure his place in the Denmark squad.

While Chelsea would prefer to keep him as cover, they may be forced to entertain offers if a suitable replacement can be found.

Finally, younger talents like Tyrique George and Shim Mheuka could also see their futures resolved, with loan exits or permanent moves mooted to ensure they do not stagnate in a squad that simply has too many bodies.