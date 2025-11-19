Chelsea must decide whether to recall Mike Penders from his loan or allow him to continue his development in France amid rumours of a goalkeeping departure.

Chelsea could be prepared for a change in their goalkeeping situation following recent reports of a possible departure.

Enzo Maresca has frequently been asked about his first-choice, Robert Sanchez, and his backup, Filip Jorgensen, with neither fully convincing in their roles.

While Sanchez has improved in 2025, reaching a peak during the Club World Cup final success over Paris Saint-Germain, doubts remain about his ability to perform consistently for a title-winning side.

Despite this, he is still the club’s first-choice between the sticks, with Jorgensen serving as the Spaniard’s deputy when needed.

Now, a new report suggests that one of the two goalkeepers could be leaving at the turn of the year.

Chelsea goalkeeper upheaval: Are Blues set to lose shot-stopper?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jorgensen’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain as the Denmark international considers a departure.

The transfer specialist indicates that the Dane could push for a move in January, seeking more consistent minutes ahead of his national team’s World Cup playoff, prior to a potential appearance at next year’s global finals in North America.

Jorgensen joined Chelsea from Villarreal in the summer of 2024, making 24 appearances across all competitions, though he has not yet truly convinced.

This pattern has persisted in the 23-year-old's second year in West London, with Jorgensen generally appearing tentative when dealing with crosses and physical situations inside the penalty area.

Romano's report suggests that the decision is up to Chelsea, who may call upon one of their goalkeepers from the bench if they decide to let the Dane go.



?? EXCL: Filip Jorgensen considers potential January exit to get more game time ahead of second half of season. Decision up to Chelsea, Jorgensen open to new chapter ahead of World Cup playoffs with Denmark as well. ? https://t.co/wyrodAauao pic.twitter.com/CiNqWgk29j

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2025

Who could replace Jorgensen at Chelsea if Dane departs?

Although much will depend on the Blues’ willingness or otherwise to let their Danish shot-stopper leave, the West London club could already have a set option to replace the ex-Villarreal man.

While still unknown to many outside Chelsea, Mike Penders is highly regarded at Cobham, with the Belgian considered a long-term solution to the Blues’ issues between the sticks.

Penders, 20, joined the Premier League club from Genk in August 2024, though the young goalkeeper stayed at the Belgian side for the 2024-25 season.

Having returned to Chelsea in the summer of 2025, the youngster was part of the team that secured the Club World Cup at PSG's expense; he has since gone on loan to Strasbourg for the 2025-26 season.

While a recall seems feasible, the Blues may be unwilling to limit Penders's development and may opt to let the Belgian remain at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg for the season before returning to the Bridge in summer 2026.