West Ham January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Thomas Frank's side in 2026 winter window

In disarray on and off the field, West Ham United's Premier League status looks set to be under serious threat in the second half of the 2025-26 season, despite the best efforts of former Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Reliable captain Jarrod Bowen is doing all he can to keep the Irons afloat, as are summer signings Mateus Fernandes and El Hadji Malick Diouf, but additional reinforcements must be sought in January for the upcoming relegation dogfight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of West Ham's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

West Ham confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

West Ham confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

West Ham net spend: January 2026

West Ham total spend January 2026: £0m

West Ham total income January 2026: £0m

West Ham net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest West Ham transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Artem Dovbyk (Roma)

Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan)

Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem)

Adama Traore (Fulham)

Mojmyr Chytil (Slavia Prague)

Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzen)

Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli)

Out

Niclas Fullkrug (AC Milan)

Mads Hermansen (Lazio/Fiorentina)

Soungoutou Magassa (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Guido Rodriguez (Ajax)

Luis Guilherme (Sporting/Fiorentina/Benfica/Napoli/Shakhtar Donetsk/Porto/Trabzonspor)

When does the January 2026 transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.