Wolves transfer news: West Ham United 'consider' offering player in Jorgen Strand Larsen proposal

31 Dec 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers may reportedly be offered a West Ham United player in part-exchange for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Ever since Wolves rejected a reported £60m for the Norway international in August, his form at Molineux has dropped off.

Strand Larsen is yet to score a Premier League goal from open play this season and has recently been dropped for Tolu Arokodare.

With the player's relationship with some of the fanbase breaking down, there is the possibility of a departure during the winter transfer window as Wolves start to prepare for a likely return to the Championship.

West Ham have been strongly linked with the 25-year-old, despite his alleged price-tag which is said to be in the region of £40m.

Wolves given chance of Kilman reunion?

According to X account ExWHUEmployee, via West Ham Central, West Ham are open to including former Wolves defender Max Kilman in any proposal.

In July 2024, West Ham signed Kilman in a £40m deal and the centre-back featured in all 38 Premier League matches in 2024-25.

However, the 28-year-old has failed to justify his price-tag since arriving at the London Stadium, as well as not helping the team to a clean sheet since August.

While Kilman is on a long-term contract, it appears that the East Londoners are interested in parting ways with him if it bolsters their chances of signing Strand Larsen.

As well as the possibility of a Wolves reunion with Kilman, West Ham are also aware that the Premier League's bottom club require domestic-based players to be signed over the next two transfer windows.

An unrealistic deal?

Wolves have already made a £40m profit on Kilman, with £4m of that fee going to former club Maidenhead United.

Despite making 151 appearances for Wolves in the past, Kilman is not viewed as a homegrown talent having only signed for the club as a 21-year-old.

Therefore, Wolves will likely look elsewhere for domestic-based players, particularly personnel who are younger and on lower wages.

Meanwhile, it is unrealistic that Strand Larsen will jump at the chance of joining another team that sits in the Premier League relegation zone.

Ironically, Wolves play host to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.