Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats 'offered' chance to sign Serie A striker in January

By Carter White | 23 Dec 2025 12:49

Sunderland have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Roma striker Artem Dovbyk in January.

The Black Cats have made an exceptional start to the campaign in the Premier League - their first at the level in nearly a decade.

Regis Le Bris's men have steered well clear of relegation worries whilst also earning bragging rights over Newcastle United.

The North-East outfit played out a more lowkey affair on the weekend, though, sharing the points with Brighton & Hove Albion in a goalless draw.

Sunderland are next in action on Sunday afternoon, when they will conclude a success-laden 2025 with the hosting of Leeds United.

Sunderland offered Roma star Dovbyk?

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Sunderland could sign a well-known striker in the January transfer window.

The report states that the high-flying Black Cats have been offered the chance to bring Roma man Dovbyk to the Stadium of Light.

It is understood that Sunderland are not the only potential suitors for the 28-year-old, who is also attracting interest from West Ham United.

The relegation-threatened Hammers are supposedly looking to source a replacement for AC Milan-bound Niclas Fullkrug.

Adding to the Premier League cohort circling around Dovbyk, Everton are also named as an interested party in the Ukraine international.

Sunderland rubbing shoulders with the best

Sunderland are proof that things can change quickly if you fully invest in your squad following promotion from the Championship.

The Black Cats have recruited world-class names such as Granit Xhaka, showing their ability to attract that calibre of player.

They are now reaping the rewards of their summer dealings, with more high-profile talents being linked ahead of the winter trading point.