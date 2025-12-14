Man Utd transfer news: Joshua Zirkzee January exit in doubt due to 'mandatory' financial condition

By Ben Knapton | 14 Dec 2025 15:17

Joshua Zirkzee's prospective exit from Manchester United during the January transfer window is reportedly in jeopardy due to two difficult deal conditions.

The Netherlands international appeared to briefly revive his Red Devils career with his goal against Crystal Palace in November's 2-1 Premier League win, in what was his second of three straight top-flight starts.

However, despite the continued absence of Benjamin Sesko with a knee injury, Zirkzee was demoted back down to the bench for last Monday's 4-1 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha were preferred to Zirkzee in the final third, although the former will soon be jetting off to join up with the Cameroon squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nevertheless, Sesko may return from a knee injury and illness in time for Monday's clash with Bournemouth, and Ruben Amorim can also push Bruno Fernandes into a more attacking role to accommodate for the losses of Diallo and Mbeumo.

Joshua Zirkzee's Man Utd exit plans hit stumbling block?

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

With his World Cup place in jeopardy, Zirkzee is thought to be pushing for a mid-season exit from Old Trafford next month, and a return to Serie A appears the most viable option for the former Bologna attacker.

AC Milan and Roma have been the two teams most heavily linked with a January swoop, but according to Gazzetta, the former are unlikely to make a move due to Man United's deal conditions.

The Red Devils are supposedly insisting on an initial loan with a purchase obligation if Milan qualify for the Champions League, and they have set a 'mandatory' buyout price of €35m (£30.7m) for the ex-Bayern Munich youngster.

Furthermore, as Mbeumo and Diallo could be at the AFCON until January 18, Man United would only be prepared to sanction Zirkzee's exit when the duo have returned, towards the end of the winter window.

As a result, Milan may turn their attention to alternative attacking targets, such as West Ham United's Niclas Fullkrug or Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi.

In addition, Roma are also understood to be put off by Man Utd's stance of not allowing Zirkzee to leave while the AFCON is ongoing, so there is every chance that the 24-year-old will stay put at the Theatre of Dreams.

Zirkzee remains under contract with the Red Devils until 2029, but he has only come up with eight goals and three assists in 58 matches for the club since his 2024 arrival.

Could any players leave Man Utd in January?

© Imago / IPS

Zirkzee may have to see out the season with Man Utd if the Red Devils' stance remains unwavering, although a separate report has claimed that he is ready to stay and fight for his place regardless.

Whether the same can be said of Kobbie Mainoo is another question entirely, though, and the Napoli-linked midfielder is likely to push for an exit again next month, as his playing situation is yet to improve.

Youngsters Chido Obi and Diego Leon could also depart on loan, but Ayden Heaven may stay put, having filled in adequately for Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire during their absences through injury.