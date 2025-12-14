Bruno Fernandes bidding to equal David Beckham Man Utd achievement in Bournemouth Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 14 Dec 2025 12:47

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes could draw level with David Beckham when the Red Devils host Bournemouth in Monday night's Premier League clash.

The Portuguese playmaker was the star of the show in last week's 4-1 triumph over basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers, coming up with two goals and an assist in that Molineux mauling.

Fernandes set up Mason Mount either side of his two goals in the West Midlands, taking him to four strikes and six helpers from 16 matches in all tournaments during the 2025-26 season.

By teeing up Mount, Fernandes became just the fifth player to provide an assist in five straight Premier League away matches, joining Cesc Fabregas, Gerard Deulofeu, Muzzy Izzet and Mohamed Salah in that exclusive club.

The former Sporting Lisbon playmaker's man-of-the-match-worthy display was also the first game this season where he has both scored and assisted, although he has been no stranger to doing so ever since his 2020 arrival.

Man Utd vs. Bournemouth: Bruno Fernandes bids to equal David Beckham feat

Fernandes has now registered a goal and assist in 16 different Premier League games, and if he does so again on Monday, he will match Beckham's 17 Premier League matches with a goal and assist for the Red Devils.

Only three players have both scored and set up a goal in the same Premier League match more times for Man Utd than Fernandes, with Beckham doing so on 17 occasions, Ryan Giggs 22 times and Wayne Rooney in 35 different games.

The 31-year-old would therefore need a minor miracle to break the latter's all-time record, but drawing level with Beckham on Monday night would be a stellar achievement in itself for Man Utd's captain.

Remaining loyal to the Red Devils amid incessant links with Saudi Arabia, Fernandes has totalled 194 goal involvements in 306 appearances for the 20-time English champions in all tournaments, netting 102 of his own and setting up 92 more.

Fernandes also leads the way in terms of chances created in the current Premier League season with 45 key passes, nine more than second-placed Jeremy Doku before Manchester City's clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Why Bruno Fernandes must step up more for Man Utd in coming weeks

If Fernandes's display against Wolves is a sign of things to come for the next few weeks, Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim can breathe a slight sigh of relief as the Africa Cup of Nations approaches.

The Red Devils will be without Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui for a number of weeks due to the continental competition, and the absence of the former two will deprive the club of two key attacking outlets.

Diallo also sits in the top 10 for Premier League key passes in 2025-26 with 27, while Mbeumo has registered 24, so Fernandes must be at his creative best to help Amorim's men cope with their absences.

The 31-year-old has functioned in a deeper role for most of the season, but Amorim could very well push him further forward into Mbeumo's place during the AFCON, thus allowing Manuel Ugarte or Kobbie Mainoo to partner Casemiro in midfield.

December 15 is the mandatory release date for the AFCON, and it is still not clear whether Diallo, Mbeumo and Mazraoui will be involved against Bournemouth.