Man Utd vs. Bournemouth: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

For the second Monday running, Manchester United have the honour of closing out this weekend's Premier League action, as the Red Devils host Bournemouth in gameweek 16 of the 2025-26 season.

Ruben Amorim's men return to top-flight action exactly one week after a successful sojourn to Molineux, when they comfortably dispatched Championship-bound Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 thanks to Bruno Fernandes (2), Mason Mount and Bryan Mbeumo.

Man Utd's success propelled them into the top six of the Premier League table, although results elsewhere over the weekend will almost certainly drop them down the rankings before Monday's battle kicks off.

Speaking of sliding down the standings, Bournemouth have gone from Champions League outsiders to bottom-half battlers, as Andoni Iraola has overseen a miserable six-game winless run for his side before Monday's showdown.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 23

Manchester United wins: 14

Draws: 4

Bournemouth wins: 5

Owing to Bournemouth's extremely modest top-flight history, there have only ever been 23 competitive matches between Manchester United and the Cherries as of December 2024, and the Red Devils unsurprisingly lead the way in terms of victories.

Indeed, the 20-time English champions have beaten the Cherries 14 times from their 23 previous scraps while only suffering five defeats, and there have also just been four draws between the two outfits down the years.

However, the doomed Erik ten Hag failed to inspire wins over Bournemouth in either meeting during the 2023-24 Premier League season, where Iraola masterminded a magnificent 3-0 victory at Old Trafford before incredibly repeating the trick almost exactly 12 months later.

Man United also needed a second-half Bruno Fernandes penalty to rescue a 2-2 stalemate at the Vitality Stadium in April 2024, and they have now gone three games without beating Bournemouth for the first time in their history.

From December 2017 to May 2023, though, Man United won seven of their eight Premier League battles with Bournemouth, the one aberration being a 1-0 away loss in November 2019 thanks to a Josh King effort.

Man United's first-ever Premier League clash with Bournemouth in December 2015 also ended in defeat by a 2-1 scoreline, though, and they were the victims of a shock FA Cup third-round exit to the Cherries - then a third-tier side - in 1984.

The Red Devils quickly avenged that upset with a 3-0 third-round triumph exactly one year later, and they also hit Bournemouth for six when the teams first met in the 1948-49 FA Cup.

He may be out in the cold at Old Trafford right now, but Marcus Rashford is the top scorer in matches between Man United and Bournemouth, netting five times against the Cherries down the years.

Last 20 meetings

Dec 22, 2024: Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 13, 2024: Bournemouth 2-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2023: Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 20, 2023: Bournemouth 0-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Jan 03, 2023: Man Utd 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jul 04, 2020: Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2019: Bournemouth 1-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2018: Man Utd 4-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 03, 2018: Bournemouth 1-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Apr 18, 2018: Bournemouth 0-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2017: Man Utd 1-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2017: Man Utd 1-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Aug 14, 2016: Bournemouth 1-3 Man Utd (Premier League)

May 17, 2016: Man Utd 3-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 12, 2015: Bournemouth 2-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Feb 22, 1989: Man Utd 1-0 Bournemouth (FA Cup Fifth Round Replay)

Feb 18, 1989: Bournemouth 1-1 Man Utd (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Jan 05, 1985: Man Utd 3-0 Bournemouth (FA Cup Third Round)

Jan 07, 1984: Bournemouth 2-0 Man Utd (FA Cup Third Round)

Oct 26, 1982: Bournemouth 2-2 Man Utd (League Cup Second Round)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

