West Ham United head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly eager to be reunited with one of his former players during the winter transfer window.

The Portuguese has recently been appointed as the new Hammers boss and has started his reign with two wins, one draw and three defeats.

However, with consecutive home victories over Newcastle United and Burnley, there is the perception that West Ham could be on an upward trajectory.

Despite now only sitting in the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference, Nuno will naturally want to bring in fresh faces at the midway point of the season.

According to Sky Sports News, there is one player in particular who Nuno wants to see move to the London Stadium.

Nuno continues to push for Traore reunion

Football correspondent Rob Dorsett says that Fulham winger Adama Traore remains very much on the radar of Nuno.

Traore worked with him during their time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the pacey wideman a key figure when Wolves were contending for European qualification.

Reports have also indicated that Nuno was eager to sign the Spain international during the summer transfer window when he was head coach of Nottingham Forest.

Failure to do so is said to have play its part in his eventual departure from the City Ground, but Nuno will be sensing an opportunity to finally secure the reunion that he has been craving.

With Traore having less than eight months remaining on his contract, Fulham are at risk of losing the 29-year-old on a free transfer.

At a time when the future of head coach Marco Silva is in doubt, Traore is unlikely to have any desire to commit to fresh terms for the foreseeable future.

Therefore, Fulham may be put into a position where they have to make a decision on Traore's future, the attacker currently a regular substitute for Silva.

What would make most sense to Fulham?

Although some clubs will feel that there is value for money in retaining the services of players who have minimal time left on their contracts, Traore does not fall into that bracket.

As well as rarely starting for the Cottagers in 2025-26, Fulham already have at least four alternatives for their wide positions.

Fulham chiefs could show preference to generating a fee for Traore, particularly when he was signed on a free transfer and any sale would represent pure profit on their accounts.