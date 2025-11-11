Fulham reportedly schedule talks with manager Marco Silva as the Cottagers make a key contract decision amid sack rumours.

Fulham are reportedly prepared to hold contract talks with Marco Silva despite speculation suggesting he could be sacked.

The Cottagers have entered the international break on the back of a poor run of form that has seen them lose five times in six Premier League matches.

Silva's side fell to a 2-0 defeat in Saturday's away clash against Everton, leaving them in 15th place and just one point above the drop zone.

The Fulham boss, who was left frustrated by the club's summer transfer business, is arguably experiencing his toughest period since taking over the reins at Craven Cottage in the summer of 2021.

Fulham considering Silva sack decision

According to talkSPORT, the Fulham hierarchy are weighing up Silva's future following the team's recent poor form and the manager's uncertain contract situation.

The report claims that 'tensions are mounting' at the club due to Silva's reluctance to put pen to paper on a new deal.

As it stands, Silva will be free to walk away from his position when his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Silva has previously been linked with a number of jobs, including managerial roles in Saudi Arabia and the Nottingham Forest post before the appointment of Sean Dyche.

Fulham ready to engage in Silva contract talks

Rather than sacking Silva, the i are reporting that Fulham are keen to hold talks with their manager to resolve his uncertain future.

Fulham owner Shahid Khan has travelled to London to hold fresh discussions with Silva's camp over a new contract.

Those talks are set to take place this week, although the Cottagers have tabled a 'detailed new proposal'.

Fulham's preference is to keep the Portuguese coach at the club, but they may have to remain patient in their quest to extend his stay.

That is because Silva is widely expected to take his time and assess his options before committing to a fresh contract.