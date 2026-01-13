Transfer news and rumours: West Ham 'offered' former Spurs defender, Monaco eyeing Faes move, Brentford outline Ajer stance

By Ben Sully | 13 Jan 2026 12:00 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 12:07

West Ham United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Monaco defender Eric Dier.

The defender has been hampered by injuries since he joined Monaco from Bayern Munich last summer.

Dier signed a contract until the summer of 2028, but there is a possibility that he could make a swift exit in the current window.

According to journalist Florian Plettenburg, West Ham have been presented with the opportunity to sign the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

The update claims that the Hammers are considering the move, although there is nothing 'advanced' at this stage.

Dier boasts a wealth of Premier League experience after 274 top-flight appearances during his time with Spurs, where he worked for a short time with current West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Monaco in talks over Faes move

While Dier could be on his way out of Monaco, the Ligue 1 club are reportedly looking to recruit Leicester City defender Wout Faes.

Monaco are keen to bolster their defensive ranks following the news that Mohamed Salisu will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

According to Foot Mercato, Monaco are pursuing a move for Faes after identifying the Leicester centre-back as a viable target.

Monaco are currently in talks with the Foxes over a deal to sign a player who is out of contract in the summer of 2027.

The Belgium international has made 15 Championship appearances this season, but he has not featured since the end of November.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Brentford outline Ajer transfer stance

Meanwhile, Brentford reportedly have no plans to part ways with Kristoffer Ajer during the current transfer window.

Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are believed to be among a number of clubs showing an interest in the Norway international.

However, according to Sky Sports News, the Bees are reluctant to sanction the defender's exit this month.

Brentford view Ajer as an 'important' part of Keith Andrews's squad and are keen to avoid the sort of upheaval that saw Mark Flekken, Christian Norgaard, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa all leave in the summer.

Ajer has made 15 Premier League appearances this season, including starts in each of the club's last four top-flight outings.

The Norwegian's deal runs until the summer of 2028, with an option for the club to extend by a further 12 months.