Preview: Levante vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 25 Feb 2026 12:21 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 12:27

Levante will be aiming to avoid a fifth straight defeat in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign at home to Alaves on Friday night.

The hosts are 19th in the La Liga table, seven points behind 17th-placed Elche, while Alaves are 14th, three points ahead of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Levante have a record of four wins, six draws and 15 defeats from their 25 la Liga matches this season, with 18 points leaving them in 19th spot in the table.

The Frogs are seven points behind 17th-placed Elche, while they will enter this game off the back of four straight losses in Spain's top flight.

Indeed, since beating Elche and drawing with Atletico Madrid at the end of January, Levante have lost to Athletic Bilbao, Valencia, Villarreal and Barcelona.

Levante have the worst home form in Spain's top flight this season, only picking up seven points from 12 matches, recording one win in the process.

Luis Castro's side will face Alaves, Girona, Rayo Vallecano and Real Oviedo in their next four games, so it is a vital run of matches for the strugglers when it comes to their survival hopes.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Alaves, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Girona, with the result leaving them in 14th spot in the table, three points clear of the bottom three.

Eduardo Coudet's side have found it difficult on their travels this season, picking up just eight points from 12 matches, recording only two wins in the process.

The Blue and Whites have only scored seven times away from home in La Liga this term, meanwhile, and Levante have just 11 goals in their 12 matches in front of their own fans.

Alaves have won 17, drawn six and lost eight of their previous 31 matches against Levante, including a 2-1 success in the reverse match earlier this season.

The Blue and Whites have won their last two matches against Levante, but three of their last six meetings have brought victories for the Frogs.

Levante La Liga form:

WDLLLL

Alaves La Liga form:

LWWLDD

Alaves form (all competitions):

WWLLDD

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Levante will again be without the services of Kervin Arriaga through suspension, while Pablo Martinez, Unai Elgezabal and Roger Brugue are injured.

Etta Eyong has been named on the bench for Levante's last three league matches amid the speculation surrounding his future, and the Cameroonian is again expected to be among the substitutes for the first whistle on Friday night.

Ivan Romero has scored four times in La Liga this season, and the 24-year-old is set to continue in the final third of the field.

As for Alaves, Ville Koski will once again be unavailable for selection due to a muscular problem, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape.

Lucas Boye scored twice in the 2-2 draw with Girona last time out, and the 29-year-old will feature in the front two alongside Toni Martinez.

Denis Suarez is pushing to be introduced into the XI, but it is expected to be the same side that took to the field for the first whistle against Girona.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Dela, Matturro, Sanchez; Rey, Olasagasti; Tunde, Alvarez, V Garcia; Romero

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Otto, Tenaglia, Parada, Yusi; Perez, Ibanez, Blanco, Alena; Martinez, Boye

We say: Levante 0-0 Alaves

Levante have struggled at home this season, while Alaves have found it difficult on their travels. As a result, we are finding it tough to back either side with any real confidence and have ultimately had to settle on a goalless draw here.

