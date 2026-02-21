Team News: Barcelona vs. Levante injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 21 Feb 2026 15:15

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Levante on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side are second in the La Liga table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid, while the visitors are 19th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee)

Doubtful: Marcus Rashford (knee), Pedri (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Fermin, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

LEVANTE

Out: Roger Brugue (knee), Pablo Martinez (knee), Kervin Arriaga (suspended)

Doubtful: Unai Elgezabal (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ryan; Toljan, De la Fuente, Moreno, Sanchez; Olasagasti, Raghouber; Tunde, Alvarez, Romero; Eyong