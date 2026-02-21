Team News: Barcelona vs. Levante injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Levante on Sunday.
Hansi Flick's side are second in the La Liga table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid, while the visitors are 19th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.
BARCELONA VS. LEVANTE
BARCELONA
Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee)
Doubtful: Marcus Rashford (knee), Pedri (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Fermin, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski
LEVANTE
Out: Roger Brugue (knee), Pablo Martinez (knee), Kervin Arriaga (suspended)
Doubtful: Unai Elgezabal (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ryan; Toljan, De la Fuente, Moreno, Sanchez; Olasagasti, Raghouber; Tunde, Alvarez, Romero; Eyong