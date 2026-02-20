Preview: Barcelona vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 20 Feb 2026 18:18 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 18:21

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume their campaign with a home fixture against struggling Levante on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side are second in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while Levante are 19th, seven points behind 17th-placed Rayo Vallecano.

Match preview

Barcelona have been knocked off top spot in the La Liga table by Real Madrid, and they could be five points behind the leaders by the time that this game kicks off, so there will be pressure on Flick's team to bounce back from successive defeats.

The Catalan outfit were thumped 4-0 by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final before losing 2-1 to Girona in Spain's top flight last time out.

A third straight defeat seems unthinkable for Barcelona, and they will be pleased to be back on home soil in this match, especially against a Levante side that are battling relegation.

Barcelona have only lost six of their previous 46 matches against Levante in all competitions, recording 33 wins in the process, and it would be a major surprise if they failed to triumph here.

Earlier this season, Flick's team recorded a 3-2 victory, and this is a fixture that has brought goals in recent history, with 19 registered in the last four games between the two sides.

Levante will enter this match off the back of three straight defeats in Spain's top flight, including a 1-0 reverse to Villarreal on Wednesday night.

It has been a tough campaign for the Frogs, who have a record of four wins, six draws and 14 defeats from their 24 league matches this season to collect 18 points, which has left them in 19th spot in the division, seven points behind 17th-placed Rayo Vallecano.

There is still more than enough football to come for Levante to escape the drop zone, but they have really struggled defensively this season, conceding 41 times, which is the worst record in the division, and that is a major concern.

Luis Castro's side do have some winnable matches coming up, and a positive result against Barcelona could act as a springboard.

Barcelona are a wounded animal, which makes this an even more difficult game for Levante, though, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating contest on Sunday.

Barcelona La Liga form:

WLWWWL

Barcelona form (all competitions):

WWWWLL

Levante La Liga form:

LWDLLL

Team News

Barcelona have received a double boost ahead of Sunday's La Liga contest, with Marcus Rashford and Pedri both returning to training, and the pair should be in the squad, but it is unlikely that either will be considered for a start.

Gavi has also resumed group training after recovering from the knee injury which has kept him out for five months, and the Spain international is expected to be cleared to return to action at some stage in March, but Andreas Christensen (knee) is a long-term absentee.

There will be changes from the side that started against Girona last time out, with Alejandro Balde in line to return at left-back, while Robert Lewandowski may be selected through the middle.

As for Levante, Roger Brugue (knee) and Pablo Martinez (knee) are both unavailable.

Unai Elgezabal (knee) is a major doubt, while Kervin Arriaga is once again absent due to a suspension, so the visitors are likely to be missing four players for this game.

Etta Eyong was named on the Levante bench for the second game in a row against Villarreal, but the Cameroon international is likely to be introduced back into the starting XI here.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Fermin, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, De la Fuente, Moreno, Sanchez; Olasagasti, Raghouber; Tunde, Alvarez, Romero; Eyong

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Levante

This is a must-win match for Barcelona, it is as simple as that. We are backing Levante to find the back of the net due to their attacking quality and Barcelona's defensive issues, but the home side should still be able to collect a very important three points.

