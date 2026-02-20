Barcelona vs. Levante: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in Camp Nou showdown

By Matt Law | 20 Feb 2026 18:31 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 18:32

Barcelona are set to welcome Marcus Rashford and Pedri back into their squad for Sunday's La Liga contest with struggling Levante.

Rashford has missed Barcelona's last two matches due to a knee issue, while Pedri has been sidelined since the end of January with a hamstring issue.

Both players have returned to team training, though, and should be in the squad for this match.

Gavi has also returned to training after a long spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, and the Spaniard will be considered for selection within the next three weeks.

Andreas Christensen, though, is a long-term absentee due to a serious knee injury.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is set to make changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle of the team's 2-1 loss to Girona last time out.

Alejandro Balde should return at left-back in place of Gerard Martin, while Robert Lewandowski could be introduced in the final third of the field in place of Ferran Torres.

Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo may also both be in line for starts this weekend.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Fermin, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski