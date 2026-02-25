Burnley vs. Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 25 Feb 2026 12:00

Relegation-threatened Burnley welcome European-hopefuls Brentford to Turf Moor for a Premier League matchup on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are 19th in the table and eight points adrift from safety, while the visitors are seventh in the standings and five points behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

What time does Burnley vs. Brentford kick off?

Burnley vs. Brentford will kick off at 3pm UK time.

Where is Burnley vs. Brentford being played?

Burnley will welcome Brentford to their home stadium, Turf Moor, which can host up to 22,546 supporters.

How to watch Burnley vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

Due to the 3pm blackout in the UK, this game will not be available to watch live on TV.

Online streaming

Similarly, the game will not be available to stream online due to the blackout.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted later in the day on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Burnley and Brentford?

Burnley and Brentford are competing for two very different objectives with just 11 matches of the Premier League season remaining.

The hosts are desperately in need of points if they are to avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship, with Scott Parker's side currently a significant eight points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Brentford are looking to bounce back from their defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last time out and resume their hunt for a surprise European qualification.

The Bees are currently just five points behind Liverpool and Chelsea, meaning Keith Andrews' side are still in contention to record a sensational Champions League qualification.