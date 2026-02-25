Why Crystal Palace should ignore Sean Dyche and Gareth Southgate - and hire one of these three managers

By Lewis Blain | 25 Feb 2026 12:33

Crystal Palace are approaching a pivotal summer, with major decisions looming over the future direction of the club.

Managerial appointments have often defined the Eagles' time in the Premier League over the last decade, and the next one could shape whether they progress forward or stagnate.

Expectations have undoubtedly been raised by success in recent seasons. The club must now operate with genuine ambition, so they need a new manager capable of elevating that ceiling even further.

As speculation intensifies around the soon-to-be vacant post at Selhurst Park, chairman Steve Parish must ensure the club look beyond obvious candidates and acts boldly.

Oliver Glasner will leave Crystal Palace in the summer

© Imago / Sportimage

Oliver Glasner has already confirmed that he will depart Palace at the end of the season, bringing his fairly short but hugely influential reign to a close.

Despite recent struggles, Glasner’s tenure has helped modernise Palace’s tactical approach and raised expectations around what the club can achieve.

Discussions with the hierarchy have taken place following a poor run of form, yet Glasner will remain in post until the campaign concludes. His exit, however, is now a certainty, allowing Palace to plan decisively rather than reactively.

Sean Dyche and Gareth Southgate among favourites for Crystal Palace job

© Imago / Bildbyran

Early reports suggest that former Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Gareth Southgate are among the frontrunners to replace Glasner. While both offer experience at the top of the game, neither represents a particularly progressive approach.

Dyche’s pragmatic style would mark a sharp stylistic shift, while Southgate’s club credentials remain questionable after years in international football.

Alongside them, Thomas Frank - recently sacked by Tottenham Hotspur - and Robbie Keane are also mentioned, with the former arguably the most appealing of that quartet.

Yet Palace should aim higher and bolder if they truly want to evolve.

Three managers Crystal Palace chief Steve Parish should target instead

Several candidates offer greater upside, tactical nous and long-term potential than either Dyche or Southgate.

Sports Mole takes a look at three managers who Parish should now consider hiring this summer:

© Imago

Frank Lampard has quietly rebuilt his reputation after a mixed spell at his former club, Chelsea.

While his time at Stamford Bridge was imperfect, players consistently bought into his ideas, and his work at Coventry has been genuinely impressive.

Lampard has developed a clear attacking identity, improved young players and fostered belief within limited resources. At Palace, with arguably superior talent and infrastructure, he could continue to thrive.

© Imago

Sebastian Hoeness fits the Glasner mould perfectly.

Young, innovative and tactically flexible, Hoeness has completely transformed Stuttgart since 2023, maximising limited finances while developing standout performers.

His ability to identify and develop undervalued talent - such as Angelo Stiller or Serhou Guirassy - as well as implement a proactive style would suit Palace’s recruitment model and ambition to grow further.

© Imago

Andoni Iraola would be an ambitious target, but one that could be realistic with the right offer.

His work at Premier League rivals Bournemouth has earned widespread admiration as one of the best young coaches the English top-flight has to offer, even after losing his key players season after season.

With Palace now boasting European football and recent silverware, they should push hard to convince Iraola that Selhurst Park represents a genuine step forward.