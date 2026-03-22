Liverpool transfer news: Reds attacker could 'leave' Anfield amid Tottenham interest

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Mar 2026 16:33

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo could reportedly be set for an exit in the summer transfer window. The Dutch winger joined the club in January 2023 under Jurgen Klopp and has since scored 49 goals in 170 appearances across all competitions. Gakpo has managed eight goals and four assists this season but has come under scrutiny for inconsistent performances. The former PSV Eindhoven winger has struggled to fill the void left by Luis Diaz, and could be moved on as part of a planned squad overhaul in attack.

Tottenham Hotspur eye move for Cody Gakpo?

© Imago

According to TeamTalk, Gakpo has a genuine chance of leaving, although Liverpool are not actively forcing an exit.

The report adds that intermediaries have been offering the winger to clubs across the Premier League and Europe.

Tottenham Hotspur are among the potential destinations as they look to strengthen the left flank, although any move could depend on their league status.

Atletico Madrid are also interested, while a switch within the Red Bull network could be explored, with Klopp, now their global head of soccer, a long-time admirer.

Napoli and AC Milan are also monitoring his situation and could step up their interest if Liverpool open the door to a sale.

Liverpool set for major squad revamp

© Imago

Regardless of Arne Slot’s future, Liverpool are expected to invest heavily in reshaping their forward line next summer.

Federico Chiesa has struggled to make an impact and is likely to depart despite being popular with supporters.

The club must also make a key decision regarding Mohamed Salah, who could attract significant interest from Saudi Pro League sides if a substantial offer arrives.