Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'consider' Arsenal defender as part of four-man short-list

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Mar 2026 17:11

Manchester United are reportedly planning to strengthen their left-back position in the summer transfer window and have drawn up a four-man shortlist.

The club believe Luke Shaw requires genuine competition, with Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly identified as a potential option.

Lewis-Skelly enjoyed a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign, making 42 appearances and establishing himself as a regular in the first team.

However, the 19-year-old has started just once in the Premier League this season and has fallen behind Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order.

Despite being tied to a long-term deal, limited game time could see him consider a move away from north London.

Man Utd eye move for Myles Lewis-Skelly?

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Man Utd are also expected to part ways with Tyrell Malacia, while Patrick Dorgu is viewed as a more advanced option, increasing the need for a natural left-back.

Lewis-Skelly’s reduced role has also affected his international prospects, with the defender likely to miss out on Thomas Tuchel’s England national squad for the upcoming World Cup.

According to TeamTalk, the youngster is open to a move in search of regular football, and Arsenal could be willing to sanction his departure.

Everton and Real Madrid have also been linked, although United may hold an advantage if they formalise their interest.

The four-man shortlist: Who are the other three left-backs?

© Imago / Nico Herbertz

Alongside Lewis-Skelly, United are also reportedly targeting Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace and Antonee Robinson of Fulham.

The 20-time Premier League champions are also exploring options abroad, with David Raum of RB Leipzig under close observation.

While Lewis-Skelly is regarded as a top young talent in English football, it remains unlikely that Arsenal would be willing to sell him to a direct rival.