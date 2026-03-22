Arsenal vs Manchester City: Ruben Dias ruled out EFL Cup final due to injury

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Mar 2026 15:41 , Last updated: 22 Mar 2026 15:41

Manchester City have been dealt a major blow ahead of the EFL Cup Final against Arsenal, with Ruben Dias ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

The Citizens head into the final following a disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in the round of 16 and will be aiming to secure their first trophy of the season.

Dias was forced off at half-time during the 2-1 defeat to Madrid on Tuesday, raising immediate concerns over his fitness.

According to The Athletic, the 28-year-old will miss the final, leaving Pep Guardiola short of defensive options.

More frustrations for Man City as they miss several key players

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Dias had only recently returned from a previous hamstring issue that kept him sidelined for eight matches earlier this year.

The centre-back has also been left out of Portugal national football team manager Roberto Martinez’s squad for upcoming fixtures against Mexico and the USA, with no clear timeline for his return.

City’s defensive concerns are further compounded by the absence of several key players.

Josko Gvardiol remains unavailable after suffering a broken leg in January and is still racing to regain fitness before the end of the season.

Meanwhile, January signing Marc Guehi is ineligible for the final, having already represented Crystal Palace in the competition.

Boost for Arsenal: First of many to come this season?

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis/Alamy Live News/MB Media/Getty Images/PA Images

Arsenal, by contrast, come into the match in strong form, currently on a 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

The Gunners are also high on confidence after overcoming Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in their Champions League round of 16 second leg tie.

They sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League table, holding a nine-point lead, albeit having played a game more than their closest challengers.

While Manchester City boast a strong record in this competition, their defensive absentees could hand Arsenal a significant psychological advantage heading into the final.