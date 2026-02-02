Transfer news and rumours today: Strand Larsen to Crystal Palace, Harry Wilson future, Duo set for Wolves medical

By Saikat Mandal | 02 Feb 2026 10:33 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 10:33

Crystal Palace are reportedly close to signing Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers on the transfer deadline day of the January window.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the Eagles have agreed to pay a £43m for the striker plus £5m in potential add-ons, as the striker has completed his Palace medical.

West Ham United were also linked with a move for the 25-year-old striker, but it appears that Palace have secured the deal by paying a handsome fee.

The former Celta Vigo striker scored 14 goals last season at Wolves on loan from Celta Vigo, but has struggled with form and consistency so far.

The Norway international has scored just one goal in the Premier League in 22 games in 2025-26, and netted five goals in cup games, including a hat-trick in the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace winger set for deadline day loan move

© Imago

Sticking with Palace, the Eagles are allowing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to leave Selhurst Park on loan.

After progressing through the academy ranks at the club, the 23-year-old winger has made only 10 senior appearances and has spent time elsewhere on loan.

Rak-Sakyi spent the first half on loan at Super Lig club Caykur Rizespor, but he was recalled after failing to get regular game time in Turkey.

According to a report from Sky Sports News, Stoke City have reached an agreement to sign the attacker on loan, but the deal does not include the obligation to buy.

Several clubs, such as Celtic, Monaco, Lille and Millwall, have registered interest in Ray-Sakyi in this window, but it appears he is edging closer to joining Stoke City instead.

Wolves set to be busy on deadline day

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

After picking just eight points from 24 games, Wolves will need a miracle from here to prevent themselves from getting relegated.

The Midlands club have already agreed to offload Jorgen Strand Larsen to Crystal Palace, and they are expected to remain busy for the rest of the day.

According to a report from Sky Sports News, Angel Gomes and Adam Armstrong are set to undergo medicals at Molineux today.

The bottom-placed Premier League club are also reportedly close to finalising a loan deal for Marseille midfielder Angel Gomes, who came through Manchester United's youth academy.

Wolves are also looking to sign Torino striker Che Adams, but at the moment, a deal looks highly unlikely.

Fulham reject bid for Harry Wilson?

© Imago / Action Plus

Everton have reportedly made an enquiry for Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson.

According to a report from BBC Sport, the Cottagers have rejected the advance, as they do not want to sell the winger this month.

The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer, when he can leave for nothing, and talks over a new contract are currently on hold

Meanwhile, Fulham are not expected to sign PSV striker Ricardo Pepi on transfer deadline day, but they do retain an interest in the forward.

The 23-year-old was keen on a move to Craven Cottage, and Fulham were prepared to pay more than £30m to complete the deal.