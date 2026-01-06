Transfer news and rumours today: Strand Larsen to Palace, Callum Wilson future, Burnley defender exit

By Ben Knapton | 06 Jan 2026 08:55

West Ham United will reportedly face competition from Crystal Palace if they want to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers this month.

The Norway international was the Old Gold's chief goal threat last term with 14 strikes in the Premier League, but he has experienced a dramatic personal downturn amid Wolves' collective struggles.

Strand Larsen only boasts three goals from 21 matches in all tournaments during the current campaign, including a solitary strike from 18 top-flight games, and he has failed to start any of Wolves' last three Premier League games.

Tolu Arokodare and Hwang Hee-chan are currently preferred by head coach Rob Edwards, and Strand Larsen could therefore be one of the big movers during the January market.

West Ham have long been viewed as the most likely next destination, but the Daily Mail reports that Crystal Palace are also showing interest in the Scandinavian, who is under contract for another four and a half years.

Palace could potentially be at risk of losing Jean-Philippe Mateta this year, as Manchester United are understood to have taken a liking to the Frenchman.

Callum Wilson 'in talks' over premature West Ham exit

© Imago / Focus Images

West Ham may soon have an added incentive to beat Palace to Strand Larsen's signature, though, as Callum Wilson is allegedly in talks to leave the Premier League strugglers.

The 33-year-old joined the Hammers as a free agent this summer following a productive five years with Newcastle United, but he has struggled to replicate his previous best form in the top flight.

Wilson has struck just four goals in 17 matches this term and is currently on an eight-game goal drought in the Premier League, during which time Nuno Espirito Santo's side have failed to pick up a single win.

The Englishman only signed a one-year contract upon his arrival in the summer, and The Athletic claims that he is already discussing an exit from the London Stadium this month.

Wilson could follow Niclas Fullkrug (AC Milan) and Luis Guilherme (Sporting Lisbon) out of the West Ham exit door, but the Irons have added Pablo Felipe and Taty Castellanos to their attacking ranks this month.

Santo revealed on Monday that he had already had "a lot of conversations" with Wilson, although he could not give a definitive answer on whether the experienced forward would stay or leave.

Burnley defender to depart for Turkish giants?

© Imago / Action Plus

Further north, Burnley defender Quilindschy Hartman is reportedly a winter target for a Turkish Super Lig giant, just a few months after making the move to Turf Moor.

A highly-rated defender during his time in the Netherlands with Feyenoord, Hartman signed for the Clarets for around £10m and immediately became Scott Parker's first-choice left-back.

The 24-year-old registered four assists in his first nine Premier League appearances, but his fortunes have since taken a turn for the worse, as he has been left out of three of Burnley's last four matchday squads.

A January exit appears increasingly inevitable for the ostracised Hartman, and journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Besiktas are now working on a deal to bring him to Turkey.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue between Hartman and Besiktas, who are now expected to send an official first bid to Burnley for the Dutchman, whose contract runs until 2029.

A move to Besiktas would see Hartman share a dressing room with Tammy Abraham, Wilfred Ndidi and Jota Silva, on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Ex-Arsenal defender 'agrees' move to League Two side

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Sticking with defensive exits, former Arsenal youth product Zach Awe is reportedly set to leave Southampton for a League Two club in the coming days.

The 21-year-old was on the books at Arsenal's Hale End academy for 11 years but never made a senior appearance for the Gunners, who allowed him to join Southampton on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

Awe is still waiting for his first-team debut for the Saints, though, having spent the first half of last season on loan at Accrington Stanley, whom he scored one goal in 27 appearances for.

Now, Football Insider reports that the 6ft 3in centre-back has agreed a deal to join Salford City, and his medical with the fourth-tier club is scheduled for this week.

Salford are vying for League Two promotion as they sit fourth in the table, only behind third-placed Walsall on goal difference and three points adrift of second-placed Swindon Town.