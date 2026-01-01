Wolverhampton Wanderers January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Rob Edwards' side in 2026 winter window

By Darren Plant | 01 Jan 2026 07:35

The 2026 winter transfer window will be complex for Wolverhampton Wanderers as they assess how to attract signings when remaining winless in this season's Premier League.

At a time when they are cut adrift at the bottom of the top-flight standings, Rob Edwards and the club's recruitment team must determine what players can add to their Premier League efforts and theoretically make a positive impact in next season's Championship.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Wolverhampton Wanderers' confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Wolverhampton Wanderers net spend: January 2026

Wolverhampton Wanderers total spend January 2026: £0m

Wolverhampton Wanderers total income January 2026: £0m

Wolverhampton Wanderers net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Sam Surridge (Nashville SC)

Out

Jorgen Strand Larsen (West Ham United)

Marshall Munetsi (Nice/Nantes/Paris FC)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.