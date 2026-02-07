Saturday's Premier League predictions including Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal vs. Sunderland

By Matt Law | 07 Feb 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 00:00

There are seven Premier League matches on Saturday, with the action kicking off at Old Trafford at 12.30pm, as Manchester United welcome Tottenham Hotspur.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will also be in action, hosting Sunderland, while Chelsea will make the trip to Molineux to tackle Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's Premier League games.

Manchester United will be looking to make it four wins out of four under interim boss Michael Carrick when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford for an intriguing Premier League clash on Saturday lunchtime.

The two teams butt heads for the first time since August when Matthijs de Ligt scored a 96th-minute equaliser for the Red Devils in a 2-2 draw in North London.

We say: Man United 3-1 Tottenham

Only Burnley (23) and Wolves (21) have conceded more first-half goals than Tottenham (18) in the Premier League this season. Spurs are also winless in all 10 top-flight games when trailing at the break this term (D3 L7) and are unbeaten in all six when leading at half time (W5 D1), so a fast start from Frank’s men could be crucial if they wish to claim a positive result this weekend.

However, taking into account Tottenham’s injury woes and the recent form of both teams, Man United will enter this contest as favourites and Carrick’s side should do enough to outscore their opponents.

Chelsea will endeavour to strengthen their top-five hopes when they travel to Molineux to face basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams meet for the first time since November when the Blues claimed a 3-0 top-flight victory at Stamford Bridge.

We say: Wolves 1-3 Chelsea

Bearing in mind that Wolves have failed to score a second-half goal in any of their last 10 Premier League games at Molineux, a strong first-half performance could be crucial if Edwards’s side wish to claim three valuable points and pull off an upset against Chelsea.

Although the Old Gold have produced a few spirited performances of late, we are backing the Blues to bounce back from their EFL Cup defeat to Arsenal and secure maximum points on their travels.

Aiming to move on from their last-gasp defeat against Manchester United in the previous round, Fulham return to Premier League action against Everton in Saturday’s gameweek 25 clash.

Defeat at Old Trafford was a second loss in three fixtures for Marco Silva’s men, who now face a Toffees side heading to the capital on a four-match unbeaten run in the league.

We say: Fulham 1-1 Everton

Everton’s struggle for goals on their travels remains a concern, but their ability to secure results through defensive organisation cannot be overlooked.

They are likely to prioritise a clean sheet to frustrate former boss Silva and, while they may not completely succeed, we back the Merseyside team to snatch a point at Fulham to extend their ongoing four-match unbeaten away run.

Separated by one place in the Premier League table, second-bottom Burnley host 18th-placed West Ham United at Turf Moor on Saturday, aiming to secure victory in gameweek 25’s relegation six-pointer.

Both sides are in danger of losing their top-flight status, with the hosts 11 points from safety and the East Londoners six behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest after 24 rounds.

We say: Burnley 2-2 West Ham

While their failure to score at Sunderland was a setback, Burnley had claimed three consecutive score draws before slipping to defeat against the Black Cats.

Even if their recent tendency to find the back of the net should bode well against West Ham, the Hammers have also been relatively free-scoring of late, netting two or more goals in three consecutive rounds.

Consequently, an entertaining draw could be on the cards in this weekend’s relegation six-pointer in Lancashire, with the points likely to be shared at Turf Moor.

A resurgent Bournemouth outfit welcome Aston Villa to the Vitality Stadium for a Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.

Unai Emery’s side are looking to complete the league double over the Cherries for the first time following their emphatic 4-0 victory at Villa Park in November.

We say: Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa

A closely-contested battle could be on the cards this weekend between an improving Bournemouth side and an inconsistent Aston Villa outfit seeking to make a swift return to winning ways to boost their Champions League qualification hopes.

Goals at both ends is likely given how leaky the Cherries and Villa - particularly the former - have been at the back in recent weeks, but we believe that the spoils will be shared in an entertaining score draw on this occasion.

Before donning pure red Liverpool scarfs, Arsenal fans will sport their traditional red and white to cheer on their team against Sunderland in Saturday's Premier League showdown.

The Gunners return to a bouncing Emirates buoyed by thoughts of their imminent EFL Cup final, while the Black Cats are still dreaming the European dream.

We say: Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland

Arsenal did not need to over-exert themselves on the attacking front in midweek, and having torn apart a five-man Leeds wall with ease, Arteta's men should have no real issues dishing out the same treatment to Sunderland.

The Black Cats' feats this term have been commendable, but their problems on the road cannot be overlooked, and they have also given up the third-most shots in the Premier League this season - even if they have conceded just 26 goals.

Fresh from their EFL Cup semi-final elimination in midweek, Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they play host to Brentford at St James’ Park.

The Magpies and the Bees meet for the first time since the beginning of November when the latter claimed a 3-1 victory over the former at the Gtech Community Stadium.

We say: Newcastle 1-2 Brentford

Goals are to be expected this weekend as an average of 4.1 goals per game have been scored in Premier League encounters between Brentford and Newcastle (37 goals in nine matches) - the highest ratio of any fixture to have been played as many times in the division.

Considering the Magpies' recent dip in form and the potential absence of key duo Guimaraes and Gordon, we are backing the high-flying Bees to pull off an upset and claim all three points at St James’ Park.

