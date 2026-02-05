Preview: Burnley vs. West Ham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Feb 2026 18:00

Separated by one place in the Premier League table, second-bottom Burnley host 18th-placed West Ham United at Turf Moor on Saturday, aiming to secure victory in gameweek 25’s relegation six-pointer.

Both sides are in danger of losing their top-flight status, with the hosts 11 points from safety and the East Londoners six behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest after 24 rounds.

Match preview

Just when Burnley thought they were close to turning a corner after a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions, they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland on Monday, losing for the first time in four Premier League games.

While Scott Parker’s men did not secure maximum points in the league during that run, the Clarets’ score draws against Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur surely counted as points gained rather than two dropped; however, they were brought crashing back down to earth at the Stadium of Light.

That defeat marked the Lancashire club’s 15th loss in the league this term — only bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers (18) have lost more — leaving the 19th-placed Clarets 11 points from safety.

Without a victory in 15 top-flight matches, Burnley are two more winless games away from matching their unwanted record of 17 without a win, set long before the Premier League era in the 1889-90 season.

If their history in this fixture is anything to go by — the Clarets are winless in their last eight meetings with West Ham — then fans will head to Turf Moor fearful of the worst and expecting to edge closer to equalling an undesirable record set 137 years ago.

That outcome might ordinarily seem likely, but West Ham’s state of mind is uncertain after blowing a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Chelsea in gameweek 24.

Surrendering that advantage continued a worrying Hammers pattern, which has seen them drop 18 points from winning positions in 2025-26, with the defeat in West London the seventh time the East Londoners have been unsuccessful after going ahead.

Hoping to lift a deflated side, Nuno Espirito Santo will strive to draw out the level of performance that underpinned consecutive wins in January over Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland — following a similar spell in November against Newcastle United and Burnley — as they look to return to winning ways.

The Hammers enjoy a decent-to-good record against the Clarets, having won 10 of 19 Premier League meetings — a 53% win rate, bettered only by their results against Fulham (57%) and Watford (56%) in the competition’s history.

However, a run of one away win in 10 and two victories in 12 overall undermines the London club’s prospects of securing maximum points on Saturday.

Having already suffered defeats at Sunderland and Leeds this season, West Ham will hope to avoid losing to all three promoted clubs for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign as they aim to cut a six-point deficit to 17th-placed Forest in the relegation battle.

Burnley Premier League form:

L

L

D

D

D

L

Burnley form (all competitions):

L

D

W

D

D

L

West Ham United Premier League form:

D

L

L

W

W

L

West Ham United form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

W

L

Team News

Parker will be without several players due to injury: Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye (ankle), Connor Roberts (groin), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee) and Josh Cullen (knee) are all sidelined.

Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming lead the way with five goals each, accounting for 40% of the Clarets’ 25 league goals this term.

However, Flemming, rarely guaranteed a start, has yet to score at Turf Moor, while three of Anthony’s five goals have come in Lancashire.

At the other end, Martin Dubravka should expect to be busy in goal, having made the most saves (97) and conceded more goals (47) than any other goalkeeper this season.

For West Ham, meanwhile, Jean-Clair Todibo was given his marching orders for violent conduct at Chelsea after grabbing Joao Pedro around the throat, ruling the defender out of the next three matches — this weekend, against Man United on February 10 and the FA Cup fourth round away at Burton Albion.

While the Hammers did not appear to suffer any injury problems at Stamford Bridge, the capital club will assess Lukasz Fabianski ahead of their trip to Lancashire.

The visitors will hope to build on Crysencio Summerville’s fine form — he has scored in four consecutive matches across all competitions after managing just one in his previous 38 — while Callum Wilson could start ahead of January signing Valentín Castellanos, given his impressive record of eight goals against Burnley, including strikes in six of his last seven appearances against the Clarets.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Tuanzebe, Esteve, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Luis, Pires; Edwards, Anthony; Broja

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Soucek, Fernandez; Bowen, Felipe, Summerville; Castellanos

We say: Burnley 2-2 West Ham United

While their failure to score at Sunderland was a setback, Burnley had claimed three consecutive score draws before slipping to defeat against the Black Cats.

Even if their recent tendency to find the back of the net should bode well against West Ham, the Hammers have also been relatively free-scoring of late, netting two or more goals in three consecutive rounds.

Consequently, an entertaining draw could be on the cards in this weekend’s relegation six-pointer in Lancashire, with the points likely to be shared at Turf Moor.

