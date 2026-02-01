Team News: Sunderland vs. Burnley injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 01 Feb 2026 20:00

Holders of the only unbeaten home record left in the 2025-26 Premier League season, Sunderland welcome Burnley to the Stadium of Light for Monday's gameweek 24 showdown.

The Black Cats bemoaned the absence of Granit Xhaka in last weekend's 3-1 loss to West Ham United, while the Clarets conceded a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Bertrand Traore (knee), Granit Xhaka (ankle), Jocelyn Ta Bi (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Cirkin; Diarra, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles), Mike Tresor (ankle), Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (ankle)

Doubtful: James Ward-Prowse (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Humphreys, Esteve, Tuanzebe; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires; Edwards, Anthony; Foster