Premier League Gameweek 24
Sunderland
Feb 2, 2026 8.00pm
3
0
HT : 2 0
FT Stadium of Light
Burnley
  • Axel Tuanzebe 9' goal
  • Mouhamadou Diarra 32' goal
  • Chemsdine Talbi 72' goal
  • Wilson Isidor 80' yellowcard
  • 80' yellowcard
  • Lutsharel Geertruida 80' yellowcard
  • Romaine Mundle 80' yellowcard
  • Luke O'Nien 86' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Josh Laurent 46'
  • yellowcard Zian Flemming 63'
  • yellowcard Armando Broja 63'
  • yellowcard Loum Tchaouna 69'
  • yellowcard Jacob Bruun Larsen 80'

Team News: Sunderland vs. Burnley injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By |

Sunderland vs. Burnley injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Holders of the only unbeaten home record left in the 2025-26 Premier League season, Sunderland welcome Burnley to the Stadium of Light for Monday's gameweek 24 showdown.

The Black Cats bemoaned the absence of Granit Xhaka in last weekend's 3-1 loss to West Ham United, while the Clarets conceded a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

SUNDERLAND vs. BURNLEY

SUNDERLAND

Out: Bertrand Traore (knee), Granit Xhaka (ankle), Jocelyn Ta Bi (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Cirkin; Diarra, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey 

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles), Mike Tresor (ankle), Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (ankle)

Doubtful: James Ward-Prowse (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Humphreys, Esteve, Tuanzebe; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires; Edwards, Anthony; Foster

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Sunderland related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe