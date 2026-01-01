Chelsea January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Enzo Maresca's side in 2026 winter window

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jan 2026 06:30

After committing to another summer of heavy investment that saw the high-profile arrivals of Alejandro Garnacho, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens, Chelsea have experienced a 2025-26 campaign that has fluctuated between global glory and domestic frustration.

While the Blues began the season buoyed by their FIFA Club World Cup triumph and the integration of teenage sensation Estevao Willian, a recent slump in form has seen early-season optimism give way to familiar questions regarding the consistency of Enzo Maresca's expensive squad.

The West Londoners currently find themselves fighting to stay in the top-four conversation after a difficult December period that yielded just one win in seven league outings, leaving them significantly off the pace of the title-chasing pack.

Having offloaded the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke, it remains to be seen whether the hierarchy will sanction further mid-season spending to address a growing defensive vulnerability or if the focus will shift to further streamlining a roster that remains one of the largest in the division.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Chelsea confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Chelsea confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Chelsea net spend: January 2026

Chelsea total spend January 2026: £0m

Chelsea total income January 2026: £0m

Chelsea net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Chelsea transfer rumours for January 2026

In

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Murillo (Nottingham Forest)

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille)

Santiago Castro (Bologna)

Jeremy Jacquet (Rennes)

James McAtee (Nottingham Forest)

Djylian N'Guessan (Saint-Etienne)

Konstantinos Karetsas (Genk)

Out

© Imago

Nicolas Jackson (Aston Villa)

Axel Disasi (Roma, AC Milan)

Filip Jorgensen

Shim Mheuka (available for loan)

You can find a complete list of the latest Liverpool transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.