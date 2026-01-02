Raheem Sterling transfer news: West London club 'emerges' as forward's transfer preference

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Jan 2026 04:33

Raheem Sterling's future at Chelsea has remained uncertain for several months since he returned from his loan at Arsenal.

Now deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, the Englishman was part of the Blues' bomb squad, though there was little concrete domestic interest.

Sterling is thought to prefer remaining in England over moving abroad due to stability concerns, which has considerably limited his options.

However, two Premier League clubs are now reportedly interested, raising the possibility of a move in January.

Raheem Sterling transfer news: West London club 'lead race' for forward

© Imago

According to Florian Plettenberg, Fulham, not West Ham United, are currently in the driver's seat to sign Raheem Sterling.

The 31-year-old is reportedly leaning towards a move to Craven Cottage despite significant interest from the Hammers, who are actively exploring the market for wide reinforcements.

?? West Ham’s feeling is that Raheem #Sterling is leaning towards a move to Fulham.#WHUFC are interested and are exploring the market, but Fulham are concretely in the race for Sterling.



The 31 y/o is under contract at Chelsea until 2027. One to watch for the next days. #CFC… pic.twitter.com/T8Sbq8sM3S — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 1, 2026

Sterling remains under contract at Chelsea until June 2027, but he has found his first-team opportunities limited.

Fulham are understood to be concretely in the race for the England international as they look to maintain their mid-table position.

While West Ham remain interested in the winger, the player’s believed preference for a move to West London could prove to be a decisive factor this month.

Will Sterling's wages be an issue?

© Imago

The potential acquisition of Sterling presents several financial challenges for both interested parties, given his substantial £325,000 per week wages at Chelsea.

The former Manchester City man currently earns significantly more than the top earners at both West Ham and Fulham, which may necessitate a loan agreement or a subsidised permanent transfer.

For the Hammers, securing a player of Sterling's experience would be seen as a major statement of intent as they fight to avoid a return to the Championship.

However, Marco Silva’s side offer a more stable environment and the prospect of a push for European qualification, which appears to have swayed the attacker's thinking.