Chelsea transfer news: Blues learn valuation of Brazilian starlet as club 'hardens stance'

By Darren Plant | 07 Jan 2026 15:36

Chelsea allegedly learn what it will take to successfully negotiate a deal for Corinthians starlet Breno Bidon.

After confirming Liam Rosenior as the club's new head coach on Tuesday, the Blues have now turned their attention to Wednesday's Premier League fixture at Fulham.

However, speculation also persists over whether Chelsea will tinker with their squad now that a new boss is at the helm, whether that be during the winter or summer transfer window.

Throughout BlueCo's reign, youngsters from South America have been targeted, and it is no different with regards to Bidon.

Nevertheless, as per Somos Corinthianos, Chelsea have already seen an offer rejected for the midfielder.

© Imago

What is Breno Bidon's asking price?

The report claims that Chelsea have failed with a proposal worth in the region of €20m (£17.33m).

Corinthians have allegedly insisted that they will only sell Bidon this month if a club is prepared to pay at least €35m (£30.33m).

Chelsea are said to be prepared to bid higher, yet it is unclear whether that offer will be put forward this month or at the end of the season.

Bidon, who is a Brazil Under-20 international, has already racked up 100 appearances for Corinthians, contributing two goals and three assists.

With a contract in place until the end of 2029, the 20-year-old is tied to his current club in the long term, yet that will not necessarily mean that a transfer is out of the question.

Arsenal and Manchester United have also been credited as admirers of Bidon in the past.

© Imago / Sportimage

Is Bidon a priority target for Chelsea?

When Chelsea already have Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Reece James, Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo as senior midfield options, it is questionable whether Bidon is a priority target.

While there is the obvious option of signing on loan from Strasbourg, Bidon may feel that is not necessary when Arsenal and Man United are also interested.

The situation could change if Chelsea choose to try to part ways with Lavia, who has experienced two-and-a-half seasons of injury issues at Stamford Bridge.