Preview: Fulham vs Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jan 2026 12:46 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 13:07

With or without Liam Rosenior at the helm, Chelsea are in West London derby action on Wednesday evening, when they make the short trip to Craven Cottage for a Premier League date with Fulham.

The near neighbours both stole draws thanks to last-minute levellers last time out, as the Blues rescued a 1-1 at Manchester City after the Cottagers' 2-2 stalemate with Liverpool.

Match preview

Afforded little time to steady the ship after Enzo Maresca's extraordinary departure, Under-21s head coach Calum McFarlane faced the hottest baptism of fire possible on Sunday, when Man City could - and maybe should - have run away with the victory.

However, the Sky Blues were punished for their lack of ruthlessness after Tijjani Reijnders's rocket, and with four minutes of second-half injury time played, Enzo Fernandez bundled in a last-gasp equaliser to spark Blues bedlam in the away end.

As praiseworthy as that point was for both McFarlane and the Club World Cup winners, Wednesday's visitors head across the capital on a four-match winless run in the division, leaving them just outside the Champions League spots after 20 games.

The three-point gap to Liverpool and the Reds' inferior goal difference means that Chelsea could force their way back into the top four with victory in midweek, though, whether that be under McFarlane or Rosenior - the Strasbourg boss is on the brink of being sworn in.

The latter must also buck a worrying away trend for the Conference League holders, who have won just one of their last six on the road in all tournaments, and none of their last four in the Premier League.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Also benefitting from a late, late leveller in their most recent stalemate, Fulham had ostensibly conceded defeat to champions Liverpool when Cody Gakpo struck the Reds' second goal, but the Dutchman would ultimately have his Richarlison moment in the English capital.

Gakpo accepted the yellow card for his shirt-stripping celebration - an act that was soon the subject of ridicule after Harrison Reed's astonishing long-range strike in the 97th minute, with one of just three touches he had during his short and sweet cameo.

By virtue of extending their unbeaten Premier League run to five matches - taking 11 points from 15 on offer in that time - the 11th-placed Cottagers are only three points off fifth-placed Chelsea, and one more positive result will propel them straight back into European contention.

The absences of Africa Cup of Nations trio Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze have not impacted Marco Silva's side as much as some may have anticipated, and the hosts have now scored in 11 of their 12 home games this term, only drawing a blank against leaders Arsenal.

However, four of Fulham's last five matches with capital counterparts Chelsea have ended in defeat - including August's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge - and the Cottagers have managed just three victories against the Club World Cup winners during the Premier League era.

Fulham Premier League form:

L

W

W

W

D

D

Fulham form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

D

Chelsea Premier League form:

D

W

D

L

D

D

Chelsea form (all competitions):

W

W

D

L

D

D

Team News

© Imago

Chelsea enforcer Moises Caicedo watched on helplessly against Man City due to suspension, but the Ecuador international has completed his yellow-card ban and will be back in the visitors' ranks for the derby.

Caicedo's return could push captain Reece James back to a right-back role, if Malo Gusto has to once again fill in for Marc Cucurella (thigh), one of a few doubts alongside Robert Sanchez (muscle) and Wesley Fofana (illness).

Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee) and Romeo Lavia (thigh) are definitely absent for the Blues, although the latter may be fit to return to action within the next couple of weeks.

Cole Palmer got through 90 minutes against Man City unscathed, but having been a regular starter for the Blues over the festive period, he could very well be in line for a rest at Craven Cottage.

As for Fulham, AFCON trio Chukwueze, Bassey and Iwobi are still going strong with Nigeria, while Rodrigo Muniz has no chance of recovering from his thigh injury in time for the visit of Liverpool.

Kenny Tete (hamstring), Joshua King (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are all on the touch-and-go list, but Silva will most likely be working with an identical squad from the clash with Liverpool, where he used a back three to great effect.

Silva has no need to deviate from that system here, but captain Tom Cairney should make way for Sander Berge; Reed's wonder strike should not be enough to earn him a starting role.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Cuenca, Andersen, Diop; Castagne, Berge, Lukic, Robinson; Wilson, Kevin; Jimenez

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Gusto; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Neto; Delap

We say: Fulham 1-1 Chelsea

Always an awkward team to play against - especially at Craven Cottage - Fulham can replicate their Liverpool feats and frustrate their local rivals to no end, especially with a defence-heavy 3-4-3 system.

Some uncertainty still lingers while Chelsea fans await the official Rosenior announcement, but whoever is at the helm will likely oversee yet another low-scoring stalemate.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.