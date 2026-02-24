Chelsea transfer news: Nicolas Jackson update provided by Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany

By Darren Plant | 24 Feb 2026 11:46

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has claimed that he "does not have an answer" on the future of Nicolas Jackson.

The Bundesliga champions paid approximately £14.2m to sign the Chelsea forward on a season-long loan deal during the closing hours of the summer transfer window.

However, it has always been perceived that Bayern shelling out an £56.2m to push through a permanent transfer was unlikely.

For that to become an obligation, the Senegal international needs to make 40 appearances in all competitions. As it stands, he has accumulated just seven starts and 15 substitute outings.

Jackson remained as an unused substitute for Saturday's Bundesliga fixture versus Eintracht Frankfurt, inevitably leading to further questions regarding his future.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Kompany speaks on Jackson Bayern future

When quizzed on the 24-year-old over the weekend, Kompany insisted that he "enjoys" working with the player.

Nevertheless, the Belgian would not be drawn on whether he expects the versatile attacker to remain at the Allianz Arena in the long term.

As quoted by Goal, Kompany said: "We enjoy having Nicolas Jackson with us.

"Any decision about the summer will be discussed with Nicolas himself and between the clubs. I don't have an answer now.

"The only thing I know is that we're very happy to have him."

© Imago

Jackson facing uncertain period

While Jackson would have initially had high hopes of kick-starting his career at Bayern, that is now unlikely to be the case.

Although Bayern may attempt to re-negotiate a fee with Chelsea, Jackson may not have any intention of moving to a club where he is clear second or third choice in the pecking order.

As there are still seven years remaining on his Chelsea contract, it is plausible that another loan spell elsewhere may have to be undertaken for Chelsea to receive value for money, as well as giving Jackson time to deliberate over his options.

At this point in time, it appears highly unlikely that Jackson will be integrated back into Chelsea's senior squad, a consequence of the forwards that Liam Rosenior already has at his disposal.