Preview: HNK Rijeka vs Omonia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 24 Feb 2026 19:49

With a place in the Conference League's round of 16 up for grabs, hosts HNK Rijeka must avoid losing on Thursday against Omonia at Stadion HNK Rijeka to seal progression.

The home side emerged as 1-0 victors in the first leg of their playoff tie with Omonia, with Daniel Adu-Adjei's late winner on February 19 giving them a key edge in the race for the knockouts.

Match preview

HNK Rijeka created little in the first leg, with their goal in the 86th minute the second of their two shots inside the box after half time.

Should the hosts progress to the round of 16, it would be the first time since 1979-80 that they reached the knockout stages of a European competition.

The club have managed to keep scorelines low in the Conference League this season considering two or fewer goals have been scored in six of their seven matches in the competition.

RJK have kept four consecutive clean sheets in the tournament, and they have also kept two in their last four games, winning twice, losing once and scoring four goals in that time.

Boss Victor Sanchez del Amo has overseen one victory and two stalemates in his side's past three home outings, and they also boast two wins and one draw in their three Conference League fixtures at Stadion HNK Rijeka.

© Imago / Newspix

Omonia will be astounded that they head into the second leg trailing given they generated nearly 3.5 expected goals, as well as four big chances.

The result was their second 1-0 defeat in a row in Europe, and it was also their second consecutive 1-0 defeat in all competitions.

Manager Henning Berg's side had netted at least two times in eight of the 10 matches prior to their two losses, but they only scored more than once in one of their seven Conference League games.

Shamrock have now faced Rijeka three times in their history, with the teams having each triumphed once against each other.

The visitors' seven-game unbeaten streak away from home was ended when they lost 1-0 against APOEL on February 22, though they are still undefeated on their travels in the Conference League having won one and drawn two of their three European contests on the road this term.

HNK Rijeka Conference League form:

W

D

D

W

D

W

HNK Rijeka form (all competitions):

D

L

D

W

W

L

Omonia Conference League form:

D

D

W

W

L

L

Omonia form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport

Rijeka are likely to name a similar lineup to the side that won the first leg, with defenders Teo Barisic, Ante Majstorovic and Mladen Devetak likely selections.

Midfielder Tornike Morchiladze was brought on as a substitute in the 74th minute, but he received two yellow cards, and his absence means Tiago Dantas, Alfonso Barco and Dejan Petrovic are set to feature together.

If striker Ante Matej Juric is to find the back of the net on Thursday, he will need support from Toni Fruk, who could reprise his role in an advanced position.

Omonia centre-forwards Muamer Tankovic and Ryan Mmaee will hope that wide attackers Andreas Christou and Willy Semedo can supply them with chances.

Carel Eiting and Panagiotis Andreou may be stationed in the middle of the pitch ahead of centre-backs Senou Coulibaly and Jure Balkovec.

HNK Rijeka possible starting lineup:

Zlomsilic; Barisic, Majstorovic, Devetak; Orec, Barco, Dantas, Petrovic, Lasickas; Fruk; Juric

Omonia possible starting lineup:

Fabiano; Dionkou, Coulibaly, Balkovec, Odubajo; Christou, Eiting, Andreou, Semedo; Tankovic, Mmaee

We say: HNK Rijeka 1-1 Omonia (HNK Rijeka win 2-1 on aggregate)

Rijeka should have conceded at least once in the first leg, but their overall defensive record in Europe has been excellent.

Omonia were able to create chances in the reverse fixture, but they have often found it difficult to break opponents down, and they could be left frustrated once again.

