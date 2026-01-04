Man City 1-1 Chelsea: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Enzo Fernandez steals magical point for Calum McFarlane

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 19:45

​​​​​​Enzo Fernandez's astonishing last-gasp equaliser rescued a point for managerless Chelsea in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

In the Blues' first match since Enzo Maresca's extraordinary departure, Calum McFarlane's Chelsea initially competed well, but they were soon overwhelmed by Pep Guardiola's rampant troops.

City initially struggled for a touch of ruthlessness, but Tijjani Reijnders changed all that with a thunderous finish just before the break, and the half-time whistle was a welcome reprieve for a beleaguered Blues side.

The Sky Blues could and should have added to their tally in the second half, but they were punished to the maximum for their lack of a cutting edge, as Fernandez levelled for the visitors deep into stoppage time.

With 20 games gone, Man City sit six points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table, while fifth-placed Chelsea are three points adrift of Liverpool in the final Champions League spot.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

And both the blue and red halves of London celebrate.

In a way, Chelsea's players may have been grateful to see the Maresca saga end when it did; the Italian's departure at least eliminated any air of uncertainty before one of their biggest matches of the season.

McFarlane's top-level experience may be lacking, but one does not need an extensive CV when the new manager bounce is in effect, and when City forget to bring their best shooting boots once again.

Guardiola's side should have killed the game off as a contest in the second half, but while the hosts struggled to find that merciless touch, there was always that lingering feeling that a never-say-die Chelsea could have claimed something.

However, Man City have at least broken a club record with their underwhelming draw - the Citizens are now unbeaten in nine league games against Chelsea, their longest-ever streak in their history.

MAN CITY VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Tijjani Reijnders goal vs. Chelsea (42nd min, Man City 1-0 Chelsea)

Tijjani Reijnders smashes the ball into the roof of the net and Man City lead! ? pic.twitter.com/NajQ9CjQFc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2026

Ruthless personified.

Rayan Cherki's attempted through ball to Erling Haaland is intercepted, but Reijnders picks up the pieces, shifts the ball onto his left foot and arrows a powerful strike into the roof of the net at Filip Jorgensen's near post.

Enzo Fernandez goal vs. Man City (90+4 min, Man City 1-1 Chelsea)

Enzo Fernandez robs a point at the last for Chelsea! ? pic.twitter.com/GwFsqCfoii — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2026

Blues bedlam at the Etihad!

Malo Gusto's cross somehow finds its way to Fernandez at the back post, and the Argentine is thwarted once by Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the Italian cannot prevent him from poking in at the second attempt!

MAN OF THE MATCH - ENZO FERNANDEZ

Just like Gary Neville on Sky Sports, we have ripped the Man of the Match trophy from Reijnders's grasp and bestowed last-minute hero Fernandez with the honour.

Not only did the Argentine poke home a delirium-inducing leveller, he did the dirty work when needed with 11 defensive contributions and also registered two key passes, one of which led to a big chance.

MAN CITY VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Man City 58%-42% Chelsea

Shots: Man City 14-8 Chelsea

Shots on target: Man City 3-3 Chelsea

Corners: Man City 8-2 Chelsea

Fouls: Man City 12-14 Chelsea

BEST STATS

Tijjani Reijnders has now scored in each of his last three Premier League starts for Man City:



⚽ vs. West Ham

⚽ vs. Nottingham Forest

⚽ vs. Chelsea



He's either scored or assisted in four of his last five starts across all comps. ?#MCICHE pic.twitter.com/yDw6hnsyub — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 4, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Brighton & Hove Albion are Man City's next visitors to the Etihad on Wednesday, before Guardiola's side host Exeter City in next Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie.

Chelsea, conversely, have back-to-back away games on the menu; Fulham in Wednesday's West London derby before Charlton Athletic in the cup.