Sports Mole takes a look at Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's record against Newcastle United, including overall wins, goals and assists.

Erling Haaland will be looking to score his 100th Premier League goal in record-breaking time when Manchester City travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

The Norwegian has netted an incredible 99 Premier League goals in 108 appearances since joining the Citizens in 2022, putting him on the brink of beating Alan Shearer (124 games) as the fastest player in the division's history to reach a century of goals.

Man City's No.9 has scored 14 of those Premier League goals in just 11 games this season, helping Pep Guardiola's men climb to second in the table and just four points behind leaders Arsenal.

Haaland has not been so prolific in front of goal against Newcastle, though, and here, Sports Mole takes closer look at the striker's record against the Magpies, including overall wins, goals and assists.

Erling Haaland's record vs. Newcastle

Played: 6

Won: 4

Drawn: 2

Lost: 0

Goals: 1

Assists: 2

Erling Haaland has faced Newcastle United competitively a total of six times in all competitions and he is yet to lose against them as a Manchester City player, winning four times and drawing twice.

However, Haaland has only contributed with one goal and two assists across those six matches, netting his first and only goal to date in his first encounter with Newcastle in the Premier League - a left-footed strike in a thrilling 3-3 draw at St James' Park in August 2022.

Haaland set up a second-half goal for Bernardo Silva in the reverse fixture seven months later, as the Citizens ran out 2-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium.

His only other assist against Newcastle came in a thumping 4-0 home victory for Man City in February 2025, setting up James McAtee to score their fourth goal after Omar Marmoush had stole the show by netting a superb first-half hat-trick.

In the 2023-24 campaign - his second season at Man City - Haaland played the full 90 minutes of a slender 1-0 home success for the Citizens in which Julian Alvarez scored the only goal of the game, before the Norwegian missed City's 3-2 victory at St James' Park due to injury.

Haaland also drew a blank in front of goal in a 2-0 EFL Cup quarter-final win in March 2024, and a 1-1 Premier League draw on the road in September 2024, despite playing for 87 and 90 minutes respectively.

Man City's No.9 has therefore never scored in four home encounters against Newcastle, but he has netted one goal across two away matches, and will be hoping to add to his tally this weekend.

