Watch Man City loanee Kalvin Phillips get sent off after shocking Sheffield derby tacke

By Darren Plant | 22 Feb 2026 13:30

Sheffield United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has received a straight red card during Sunday's derby with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Manchester City man made the loan switch to Bramall Lane during the winter transfer window as he bids to kick-start his career.

Ahead of the Sheffield derby, Phillips had accumulated 112 minutes across Championship fixtures versus Middlesbrough and Portsmouth respectively.

With 89 of those minutes coming in a 1-0 win at Portsmouth, everything appeared to be heading in an upward trajectory for the 30-year-old.

However, the England international will now serve a three-match suspension for a shocking tackle during the early stages of the second half against the Owls.

Phillips sent off for shocking tackle

Heading into the 49th minute, Sheffield United held a 2-0 advantage courtesy of goals from Patrick Bamford and Harrison Burrows.

Kalvin Phillips is SENT OFF for this shocking challenge on Svante Ingelsson ? pic.twitter.com/8XTon7C8wr — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 22, 2026

Nevertheless, they were put at a player disadvantage when Phillips was correctly dismissed for a challenge on Svante Ingelsson.

Although Phillips can claim to have won the ball, it was an aggressive tackle in which his follow-through made contact with Ingelsson's knee.

While Phillips initially argued the decision, he eventually became more accepting that a straight red card was justified.

What Championship fixtures will Phillips miss?

Phillips is now not in a position to represent Sheffield United until March 11, when they face Norwich City at Carrow Road.

He will miss fixtures versus Coventry City, Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion.