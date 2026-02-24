Chelsea 'leading' Liverpool, Man City in summer race for £50m Premier League goalkeeper

By Carter White | 24 Feb 2026 15:10

Chelsea have reportedly moved ahead in the summer race for Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

It was stated last month that the Blues, Manchester City and LIverpool are all keen on the talents of the 23-year-old.

Roefs made the switch from Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen to the Stadium of Light during the summer of 2025.

The move so far has been nothing but successful, with the Dutchman helping the Black Cats to all-but secure their Premier League status.

Roefs immediately moved ahead of Anthony Patterson in the pecking order, with the latter now on loan at Championship outfit Millwall.

Chelsea leading Liverpool, Man City in Roefs race?

According to the Sunderland Echo via Sunderland On SI, Chelsea are looking to bolster their shot-stopping ranks over the summer.

The report claims that Blues head coach Liam Rosenior is a huge admirer of Sunderland star Roefs.

It is understood that the West Londoners lead the race for the 23-year-old, who is said to be valued at £50m by the Black Cats.

As well as the Club World Cup winners, it is believed that both Liverpool and Manchester City sre keeping tabs on Roefs.

Having only signed for Sunderland last summer, a significant offer would be required to lure the goalkeeper away from the Stadium of Light.

World Cup dreams

With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, Roefs needs to continue his good form to earn the spot in between the sticks for the Netherlands.

The Sunderland star is currently behind Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen in Ronald Koeman's thinking.

The Netherlands are next in action on March 27, when they face Erling Haaland's Norway in a friendly match.