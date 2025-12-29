Chelsea transfer news: Blues among three Premier League clubs 'chasing' emerging Serie A star

By Darren Plant | 29 Dec 2025 10:36 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 10:36

Chelsea and two other Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in Bologna forward Santiago Castro.

Having dropped down to fifth place in the Premier League table, the Blues are currently focused on bouncing back against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

However, with Chelsea's frontline not consistently producing goals this campaign, it remains unclear who will be viewed as first-choice number nine in 2026-27.

While the versatile Joao Pedro has netted seven times this season, the likes of Liam Delap and Marc Guiu are yet to prove that they can be relied upon on a weekly basis.

Although Emanuel Emegha will arrive from Strasbourg next summer, it appears that Chelsea chiefs are giving consideration to more alternatives.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea in Castro running?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea have joined the race to sign emerging Bologna man Castro.

The 21-year-old has contributed four goals and one assist from his nine starts and five substitute outings in Serie A during 2025-26.

Castro, who has a total of 16 goals and 10 assists from 75 appearances for the Italian side, can be deployed in all three positions across the forward line.

Chelsea - as well as Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest - have sent scouts to assess the capabilities of the player who has been previously called up to Lionel Scaloni's Argentina squad without making his debut.

A contract is in place until 2028, yet it appears that the Premier League trio would be confident of tempting Bologna into a deal should they firm up their interest.

That is despite Bologna allegedly looking to hand Castro an improved contract at a time when they are ready to demand at least £35m.

© Imago

Who is most likely to sign Castro?

Castro may only give consideration to joining Chelsea if he is not immediately farmed out to fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg.

While Nottingham Forest could appeal, he may want to see if the East Midlands outfit can win this season's Europa League before committing to a transfer.

Therefore, Aston Villa may be deemed to be frontrunners at the present time, providing that they can meet Bologna's demands without putting themselves in trouble with the relevant financial regulations.

With Villa on course for Champions League qualification at the very least, they may be prepared to take a risk on investing in a player of Castro's potential.