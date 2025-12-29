Cristiano Ronaldo drops major hint over future as Al-Nassr, Portugal forward chases sensational milestone

By Matt Law | 29 Dec 2025 09:35 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 09:36

Al-Nassr and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he will not retire from football until he has reached 1000 career goals.

The 40-year-old, who will rightly be remembered as one of the best players in the history of the sport, has netted an incredible 956 goals for club and country during his career.

Ronaldo netted a brace in Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Okhdood last time out, and he has managed 12 goals in 10 appearances in the top flight of Saudi Arabia during the current campaign.

The striker has a contract with Al-Nassr until June 2027, while he is expected to represent Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, which will be his final international tournament.

Ronaldo has said that he will not retire until he has reached 1000 goals, while the attacker has hinted at a potential return to Europe before the end of his career.

© Imago

Ronaldo determined to reach 1000 goals before retirement

"It's hard to continue playing, but I am motivated," Ronaldo said after being named the Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday.

"My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going.

"You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries."

Ronaldo has scored 143 goals for Portugal during a staggering career, while 450 of his club goals came during his time at Real Madrid.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

When will Ronaldo retire from football?

"Soon for me means in 10 years... No, I'm joking," Ronaldo recently told CNN when asked about his retirement plans. "I'm really enjoying the moment right now. As you know, in football, when you reach some age, you count the months very quick.

"I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp. I'm enjoying my game in the national team. But of course, let's be honest. What I mean by soon is probably one or two years."

When asked whether the 2026 World Cup would be his last major tournament, he said: "Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old (at the World Cup).

"I gave everything for football. I've been in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything, I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national teams. I'm really proud. So let's enjoy the moment, live the moment."

Ronaldo's current deal with Al-Nassr will take him beyond his 42nd birthday, and it remains to be seen when the attacker will hang up his boots for good.