Preview: Damac vs Al-Nassr- prediction, team news, lineups

After ending a four-match winless run in midweek, Al-Nassr look to kick-start another explosive run, making victory in Wednesday’s visit to Damac pivotal in their bid to revive a faltering title challenge.

Meanwhile, the hosts are embroiled in a fight at the other end of the Saudi Pro League table and enter this matchday 17 fixture aiming to put a halt to their own four-game drought (D2, L2)

Match preview

Al-Nassr appeared untouchable at the beginning of the Saudi Pro League campaign, winning each of their opening 10 fixtures to sit at the summit, though ending 2025 with a draw away to Al-Ettifaq marked the start of a downturn and a slip from the top.

Three straight defeats followed, including a loss against direct title rivals Al Hilal, before Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. finally returned to winning ways with a hard-fought home success over Al Shabab in midweek.

Having prevailed by the odd goal in five, the Knight of Najd, who had surrendered a two-score lead, eventually secured full spoils courtesy of a 76th-minute strike from substitute Abdulrahman Ghareeb, shortly after their opponents were reduced to 10 men.

The victory ensured Al-Nassr retained second place in the Saudi Pro League standings, though they remain seven points behind leaders Al Hilal, a gap that does not fully reflect their attacking output.

The Knight of Najd have scored a league-high 42 goals, netting at least twice in 13 of their 15 top-flight outings this season, while they have conceded 17, with 11 of those coming across their last five matches, and no clean sheet in this stretch.

There is also a need to revive their away performances, as Al-Nassr are now winless in their last three matches on the road (D1, L2), after beginning the campaign with four straight away victories.

Damac also approach this contest with concerns of their own, extending their winless run with a 1-1 draw away at Al Fayha on Saturday, a result that also pushed Faris Al-Janub’s stalemate tally to a league-high eight.

Armando Evangelista’s side fell behind to a 26th-minute penalty, but Abdullah Al Qahtani restored parity late in the first half, with the scoreline remaining unchanged until the final whistle.

That result leaves Damac 15th in the standings and just two points above the relegation zone, having scored only 12 goals – the second fewest tally in the division – while conceding 26 at the other end.

On a broader scale, wins have been hard to come by for Evangelista’s men, whose only league victory this season came away at Al Okhdood in their final outing of 2025, so the Knight of the South have a lengthy home drought to contend with heading into Wednesday.

Winless at Al-Mahalah Stadium in eight matches (D4, L4), including their final home game last season, even a point would represent a valuable outcome, particularly as Faris Al-Janub have lost each of their last meetings with Al-Nassr.

Team News

Damac could again be without Nabil Alioui and David Kaiki, both of whom have missed the matchday squad in each of the last five outings.

On a positive note, the hosts will welcome back defender Abdelkader Bedrane following a two-match suspension for his red card against Al Khaleej.

Valentin Vada has been directly involved in two-thirds of Damac’s 12 league goals this season, scoring six and providing two assists, and is expected to lead the line once again.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo and fellow Portuguese international Joao Felix have contributed a combined 67% of Al-Nassr’s league goals, and both are expected to start in attack as they look to return to scoring ways after quiet outings in midweek.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner currently leads the Golden Boot race, having scored two more than any other player in the league, ahead of Felix, Joshua King and Julian Quinones, who all sit on 13 goals.

Al-Nassr remain without long-term absentees Sami Al-Najei and Abdulmalik Al-Jaber through injury, while Abdulelah Al-Amri is a doubt after missing the last two matches.

Sadio Mane led Senegal to their second Africa Cup of Nations triumph on Sunday, and the winger is likely to remain unavailable for Wednesday’s fixture.

Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi will return to contention after serving suspensions last time out.



Damac possible starting lineup:

Kewin; Al-Hawsawi, Harkass, Rabei, Bedrane, Al-Anazi; Al-Ghamdi, Sharahili, Sylla, Al-Qahtani; Vada

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Al Ghanam, Simakan, Martinez, Al-Boushail; Wesley, Al-khaibari, Brozovic, Coman; Ronaldo, J Felix

We say: Damac 1al-3 Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr know they cannot afford another setback, with dropped points potentially seeing them fall as low as fourth in the standings.

However, given their strong record in this fixture and the struggles of the hosts, the visitors are expected to come away with all three points on Wednesday.



