Preview: Damac vs Al-Hilal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 02 Jan 2026 18:23

Al-Hilal travel to the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Sunday to face Damac, knowing a victory could see them close the gap on Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Nassr.

The Blue Waves remain unbeaten in all competitions this season, but a near-flawless run from Al-Nassr has left the Riyadh giants two points adrift at the summit after 11 league matches.

Match preview

Damac finally got their 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign up and running in midweek, claiming a crucial 1-0 away win at Al Okhdood that lifted them out of the relegation zone heading into the new year.

Valentin Vada struck inside the opening five minutes, and while the Knights of the South were forced to defend for long periods, they held firm to record their first league victory of the season.

That breakthrough followed a frustrating start in which Damac drew six matches — including five in succession — and lost four of their opening 10 fixtures, leaving them with just nine points and hovering dangerously close to the drop zone.

Consistency now becomes the priority if Armando Evangelista’s side are to secure a fourth consecutive season in the top flight – however, that task looks daunting against an Al-Hilal side they have not beaten in eight meetings, losing five and drawing three during that spell.

There is at least some encouragement from recent home encounters, with the last two league clashes between the sides at this stadium ending in draws — a result Damac would gladly accept again.

© Imago

Al-Hilal, though, arrive in ominous form, with Simone Inzaghi’s men having won their last 16 matches across all competitions and remain unbeaten in 20 competitive outings this season, boasting an impressive record of 18 wins and two draws.

They signed off 2025 with a 3-1 victory over 10-man Al Kholood, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on target and Theo Hernandez netting a second-half brace after the hosts had briefly levelled just before the break.

Having finished runners-up last season, eight points behind champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal are determined to reclaim the Saudi Pro League crown for a 20th time, and ending their recent winless run at this venue would further increase the pressure on Al-Nassr, who have already dropped points for the first time this season.

Away from home, the Blue Waves have been particularly strong, collecting four wins and a draw in the league – only Al-Taawoun (15) have earned more away points than their 13, while no side has scored more goals on the road than Al-Hilal’s 17.

Damac Saudi Pro League form:

W

D

D

D

D

D

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago Damac have no fresh injury concerns, giving Evangelista plenty of options, although Vada remains the standout figure and is expected to be their go-to-guy again. The Argentine midfielder is the club’s top scorer with six goals and is joint-leading assister with two, accounting for eight direct goal contributions — at least six more than any of his team-mates. Goals from the forward line have been scarce, with Medina Jesus the only recognised attacker to find the net this season, which may again force Evangelista to deploy midfielders in advanced roles. Al-Hilal will once more be without first-choice goalkeeper Bono, who is away with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, meaning Mohammed Al Yami is expected to continue between the posts. Malcom will be central to the visitors’ attacking threat, ranking third in the league for big chances created with nine and leading Al-Hilal for direct goal involvements this season, having contributed to eight goals so far.

Damac possible starting lineup:

Kewin; Harkass, Bedrane, Al Obaid; Al-Anazi, Sharaili, Vada, Al-Anazi, Al-Hawsawi; Sylla, Al Qahtani; Hazzaa

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

M. Al Yami; H Al-Yami, Akcicek, Tambakti, Hernandez; Malcom, Kanno, Milinkovic-Savic, Al-Harbi; Leonardo, Nunez

We say: Damac 1-2 Al-Hilal

Damac have shown signs of resilience and come into this match on the back of a morale-boosting win, but Al-Hilal have operated on an entirely different level this season.

Their relentless consistency and winning mentality look untouchable at present, making it hard to see anything other than the league leaders extending their remarkable run to 17 consecutive victories.

