Preview: Damac vs Al Ittihad- prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 11 Jan 2026 22:02 , Last updated: 11 Jan 2026 22:19

Defending champions Al Ittihad look to continue their rejuvenated form when they make the trip to Khamis Mushait to face relegation-threatened Damac on Tuesday in gameweek 15 of the Saudi Pro League.

Sergio Conceicao’s men have won each of their last five games in the top flight and are on a six-match winning streak across all competitions, and they will look to keep pace with the top three with another victory here against hosts who have struggled throughout the campaign.

Match preview

Nine points off the summit of the Saudi Pro League table and five adrift of the top three, sixth-placed Al Ittihad would hardly be satisfied with how their season has unfolded so far, particularly after lifting the title last term.

However, supporters of Al-Amid will be encouraged by their side’s revival after weathering a poor run that saw them go five straight league matches without a win (D2, L3) between late September and early November, a period that saw a change at the helm.

Conceicao’s reign did not begin smoothly, but the Portuguese coach’s philosophy now appears to be taking hold, with a 4-0 victory away at Al Kholood last Friday the latest of what has been an explosive run.

Taking full advantage of their numerical superiority following William Troost-Ekong’s early dismissal, Al Ittihad dominated proceedings, with Karim Benzema netting a first-half hat-trick inside a 22-minute spell before substitute Saleh Al Shehri completed the rout late on.

The reigning champions have now won four of their seven away league matches this season (L3) and will be confident of securing three successive road victories in the competition for the first time this term, although trips to Khamis Mushait have rarely brought fond memories.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Indeed, Damac have enjoyed considerable home success against Al Ittihad, going unbeaten in their previous six such meetings (W3, D3) and winning the most recent two, including a 2-1 victory in the corresponding fixture.

That said, recent form suggests the hosts may struggle on Tuesday, having won just one of their opening 13 league matches this season (D6, L6), leaving them 13th in the standings and only one point clear of the relegation zone.

After beginning the campaign with four defeats from five outings (D1), Damac showed resilience from late October by going six matches unbeaten (D5), a run that featured five consecutive draws before finally claiming their first win of the season against Al Okhdood in their final outing of 2025.

Armando Evangelista’s side have since suffered back-to-back defeats to start the new year, losing 2-0 to Al Hilal before being heavily beaten 4-0 at Al Khaleej last Friday, with Abdelkader Bedrane’s dismissal midway through the first half compounding matters after Faris Al-Janub had conceded inside the opening minute.

Having avoided defeat in three of their five home matches this season, Damac may take some encouragement ahead of Tuesday’s encounter, but securing maximum points appears a tall order given they are one of just three sides yet to record a league victory on their own turf.



Damac Saudi Pro League form:

D

D

D

W

L

L

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

L

W

W

W

W

W

Al Ittihad form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago

It comes as no surprise that Bedrane will miss out for Damac as he serves a suspension following his red card last time out, leaving Evangelista with a defensive dilemma, particularly with Jamal Harkass also ruled out.

Nabil Alioui, David Kaiki and Yakou Meite have been absent from the matchday squad in each of the last four outings and could remain unavailable once again.

For Al Ittihad, goalkeeper Hamed Al-Shanqity and defender Mohammed Barnawi remain with the Saudi Arabia Under-23 side, although their absence is not expected to cause concern, as neither is a regular starter.

Meanwhile, Mahamadou Doumbia should return to the squad following Mali’s quarter-final exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

On the injury front, midfielder Houssem Aouar and defender Saad Al-Mousa remain sidelined with muscle and ankle problems, respectively, while Muath Fagihy has been unavailable since mid-October and could miss out again.

Benzema ended a three-game goal drought with his hat-trick last time out, taking his league tally to seven for the season, and the veteran French forward will look to carry that momentum into Tuesday’s trip to Khamis Mushait.

Damac possible starting lineup:

Kewin; Al-Hawsawi, Rabei, Al Obaid, Al-Anazi; Medina, Sharahili, Vada, Naji; Al-Ghamdi, Sylla

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; D Pereira, Sharahili, Kadesh, Shanqeeti; Fabinho, Kante, Fernandes; Diaby, Benzema, Bergwijn

We say: Damac 0-3 Al Ittihad

While Al Ittihad have historically struggled on trips to Khamis Mushait, circumstances suggest this could be a different outcome given their explosive form, the host’s difficult campaign and defensive absentees for this clash.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in three of their last four outings and should not face many problems containing a Damac attack that has failed to find the net in consecutive matches.

