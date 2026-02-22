Arsenal transfer news: £69.9m attacker 'evaluating' contract agreement after Andrea Berta talks

By Ben Knapton | 22 Feb 2026 07:22 , Last updated: 22 Feb 2026 07:22

Arsenal have reportedly suffered a major blow in their efforts to sign Rafael Leao, who is edging closer to signing a new contract with AC Milan.

The Gunners did not sign an out-and-out left-winger in the summer transfer window just gone, and Eberechi Eze has struggled to adapt to Mikel Arteta's demands, either out wide or in a central position.

At the same time, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard's long-term futures are up in the air, and the former in particular has struggled to assert himself in the Premier League during the current campaign.

Martinelli has managed 10 goals in cup competitions - including six in the Champions League - but he has found the net just once in the Premier League and was found wanting in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both Martinelli and Trossard could leave as free agents in 2027 too, and even though the former's deal includes a 12-month extension option, a long-term renewal may not be on the cards while he under-performs in the league.

Arsenal transfer news: Rafael Leao contract talks 'accelerate' after Gunners contact

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

As a result, a left-wing upgrade could be a priority for Andrea Berta in the upcoming window, and FootballTransfers had reported that Arsenal had been in touch with Leao's representatives to discuss a possible €80m (£69.9m) move.

However, a separate report from Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that renewal talks between Leao and Milan are ramping up after negotiations began a couple of months ago.

Leao has apparently sent a 'clear and precise' message to the Milan board regarding an extension to his current contract, which there is no huge rush to prolong given that he is not due to become a free agent until 2028.

Nevertheless, Milan are determined to strengthen their bond with the Portugal international, and all parties are now 'evaluating the structure' of a new contract, which could be agreed in the coming months.

Leao has contributed 79 goals and 64 assists in 280 appearances for Milan across all tournaments since his £43.3m move from Lille in 2019, including eight strikes in 18 Serie A games during the current campaign.

What Rafael Leao alternatives can Arsenal target?

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Leao was never believed to have been a prime target for Arsenal - Chelsea have always been more strongly linked with the 26-year-old - and it would have been a surprise to see him make the move to North London.

Instead, Arsenal could reignite their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams this summer, as the Premier League leaders have apparently been handed new encouragement in their efforts to prise him away from La Liga.

RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon and Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola could also be intriguing options for the Gunners, who take on Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's mouthwatering Premier League North London derby.