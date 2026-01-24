Preview: Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 24 Jan 2026 11:41 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 14:09

Al Nassr will host Al Taawoun at Al Awwal Park on Monday evening in a Saudi Pro League clash, as the title chasers look to keep the pressure on league leaders Al Hilal.

The hosts are aiming to extend their recent recovery in form, while the away side arrive with ambitions of closing the gap at the top end of the table.

Match preview

Al Nassr have enjoyed a strong campaign overall and currently sit second in the Saudi Pro League standings with 37 points from 16 matches.

Their record of 12 wins, one draw and three defeats has been built on an impressive attacking output, with 44 goals scored and just 18 conceded.

However, their season briefly hit turbulence at the start of the New Year - after enjoying an unbeaten run early in the campaign, they suffered three consecutive league defeats, losing to Al Ahli on January 2 before further setbacks against Al Qadisiyah and Al Hilal.

Jorge Jesus’s side have since responded positively, bouncing back with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Al Shabab before following that up with a 2-1 win against Damac, restoring belief within the squad.

At home, Al Nassr have been formidable, winning seven of their eight league matches at Al Awwal Park.

That said, their defensive solidity has dipped slightly, with the Knight of Najd failing to keep a clean sheet in six successive games across all competitions.

Under Jesus, Al Nassr have adopted a proactive tactical approach, blending attacking flair with a structured defensive setup.

While that balance has largely served them well, recent fixtures suggest there remains room for improvement at the back.

© Sports Mole

Al Taawoun, meanwhile, have been one of the standout performers this season and currently occupy fifth place with 35 points, just two behind their opponents.

Pericles Chamusca’s side have recorded 11 wins, two draws and three defeats, scoring 35 goals and conceding 19.

The visitors have been particularly impressive on the road, winning six of eight away matches, underlining their ability to compete in hostile environments.

Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Al Hazem, a match that summed up both their strengths and weaknesses.

Roger Martinez struck twice, opening the scoring in the 23rd minute before equalising late on with defensive lapses ultimately costing Al Taawoun maximum points.

Chamusca has instilled a disciplined tactical philosophy centred on compact defending and swift transitions, making Al Taawoun a dangerous counter-attacking side.

Given Al Nassr’s recent defensive issues, the prospect of both teams finding the net appears realistic.

The reverse fixture ended in a dominant 5-0 victory for Al Nassr, and the hosts have generally held the upper hand in this matchup.

Across the last five meetings, Al Nassr have won twice, Al Taawoun once, with two draws recorded.

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

DLLLWW

Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League form:

WLWLWD

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Al Nassr have received a timely boost with Sadio Mane returning to the squad after helping his country lift the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The winger could make an immediate return to the starting XI, potentially pushing Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who found the net last time out, back to the bench.

Sami Al-Najei remains doubtful as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury sustained in September, while Saad Haqawi is also a doubt due to a fitness issue, though his absence would have little impact given his limited involvement this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line once again alongside Joao Felix, as Al Nassr look to maintain their title push.

Ronaldo currently leads the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race with 16 goals, ahead of Felix, Joshua King and Julian Quinones.

For Al Taawoun, Flavio will miss out after suffering a hamstring tear that is expected to keep him sidelined for around three weeks.

Winger Musa Barrow remains a doubt as he continues to recover from a torn lateral knee ligament.

Martinez is set to retain his place in attack after scoring a brace last time out, while Achraf El Mahdioui and Angelo Fulgini should continue to anchor the midfield.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Krepski; Al-Ghanam, Simakan, Martinez, Al-Nasser; Mane, Angelo Gabriel, Brozovic, Coman; Felix, Ronaldo

Al-Taawoun possible starting lineup:

Maylson; Alaeli, Sembene, Al-Dossari, Mahzari; Fulgini, Mahdioui, Hugo; Kuwaykibi, Martinez, Zambrano

We say: Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Taawoun

Al Taawoun have the tools to trouble Al Nassr, particularly on the counter-attack, but the hosts’ attacking firepower led by Cristiano Ronaldo should prove decisive.

Expect a competitive contest, with Al Nassr edging it to keep the title race alive.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.