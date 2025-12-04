Bournemouth vs. Chelsea: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 04 Dec 2025 08:00 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 00:16

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 23

Bournemouth wins: 5

Draws: 3

Chelsea wins: 15

As Bournemouth only became a member of the Premier League party in 2015, meetings between the Cherries and Chelsea have been few and far between down the years, as they have met just 23 times in all competitions.

From their previous battles, Chelsea unsurprisingly have the bragging rights with 15 victories compared to five for their South Coast counterparts, and only three games have ended level, although one of those was as recently as January 2025, a 2-2 thriller where Reece James saved the Blues' bacon.

The two sides' first meeting of 2024-25 was almost as closely-fought, as Chelsea needed Robert Sanchez to save the penalty he conceded and make a few more crucial stops to ensure that Christopher Nkunku's winner would be the decisive moment in a 1-0 success.

That close contest succeeded a 2-1 victory for Chelsea on the final weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League season, where Moises Caicedo memorably scored a 50-yard stunner before an emotional farewell ceremony for departing defender Thiago Silva.

Chelsea now have four wins under their belts from their last six top-flight battles against the Cherries, who are also winless in seven against the West London giants since a shock 1-0 Stamford Bridge victory in December 2019.

Eleven months before their most recent Premier League away win at Chelsea, Bournemouth pulled off an almighty shock in a 4-0 thrashing of the Blues on January 30, 2019; on January 31, 2018, they also stormed to an equally unbelievable 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

The first-ever Premier League meeting between Bournemouth and Chelsea in December 2015 also went the way of the Cherries, who evidently enjoy winter-time fixtures against the Blues, and the two sides met just five times before Bournemouth's Premier League inauguration.

One of those clashes came in the Zenith Data Systems Cup - also known as the Full Members' Cup - a competition that ran for seven years from 1985 to 1992 after English teams were banned from Europe in the wake of the Heysel Stadium Disaster.

With seven goals in this fixture alone, former Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard is comfortably the highest individual scorer in this matchup; ex-Cherries man Joshua King is the Belgian's closest challenger with four efforts.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 14, 2025: Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Sep 14, 2024: Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 19, 2024: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Sep 17, 2023: Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 06, 2023: Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 27, 2022: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 29, 2020: Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2019: Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2019: Bournemouth 4-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2018: Chelsea 1-0 Bournemouth (EFL Cup Quarter-Finals)

Sep 01, 2018: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 31, 2018: Chelsea 0-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 20, 2017: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth (EFL Cup Quarter-Finals)

Oct 28, 2017: Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2017: Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2016: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2016: Bournemouth 1-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2015: Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Oct 4, 1994: Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea (League Cup Second Round Second Leg)

Sep 21, 1994: Chelsea 1-0 Bournemouth (League Cup Second Round First Leg)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 14, 2025: Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Sep 14, 2024: Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 19, 2024: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Sep 17, 2023: Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 06, 2023: Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 27, 2022: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 29, 2020: Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 14, 2019: Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2019: Bournemouth 4-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 01, 2018: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)