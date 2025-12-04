Bournemouth lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Dec 2025 15:05 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 17:00

Bournemouth will be without at least four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium.

While Ryan Christie (knee) and Ben Gannon Doak (hamstring) remain sidelined through injury, Lewis Cook will serve the second of a three-game suspension this weekend.

Cook is joined on the naughty step by Tyler Adams after he accumulated his fifth yellow card in Tuesday’s 1-0 home defeat to Everton, but Bournemouth will be boosted by the return of Marcos Senesi and David Brooks from suspension.

Senesi is expected to make an immediate return to Andoni Iraola’s starting lineup, replacing Veljko Milosavljevic to partner Bafode Diakite at centre-back, protecting former Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic between the sticks.

Alex Jimenez - one booking away from a suspension - and Adrien Truffert are both set to retain their places at full-back, while the absence of Cook and Adams could see Marcus Tavernier deputise in a deeper midfield role alongside Alex Scott.

Justin Kluivert could therefore continue in a central attacking role, with Brooks or Amine Adli set to play on the right flank and Antoine Semenyo - without a Premier League goal in six games - to continue on the left.

Iraola handed teenage starlet Eli Junior Kroupi a start as the central striker in midweek, but he could be replaced by Evalinson on Saturday.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Tavernier; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for this contest