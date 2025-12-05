Bournemouth vs. Chelsea: Blues looking to extend bizarre 25-year streak in Premier League game

By Darren Plant | 05 Dec 2025 14:51 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 15:17

Chelsea will be attempting to extend a 25-year streak when they face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues head into the Premier League fixture at the Vitality Stadium looking to bounce back from the midweek defeat to Leeds United.

As a result of that setback, Enzo Maresca's side sit in fourth position in the Premier League table, just five points ahead of their 14th-placed opponents.

Now sitting nine points adrift of leaders Arsenal, there is increasing desperation to get maximum points on the board to remain competitive in the title race.

However, Chelsea make the trip to the South coast at risk of ending a run of results that has lasted two-and-a-half decades.

What streak are Chelsea defending at Bournemouth?

Chelsea have unusually only played two games with a 3pm kickoff time this season, losing at home to Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland.

If the West Londoners suffer the same fate against the Cherries, it will represent the first time since November 2000 that they have suffered three consecutive defeats in 3pm kickoffs on a Saturday.

In sharp contrast, Bournemouth have already kicked off on seven occasions at that particular time, posting three wins, three draws and one defeat.

Bournemouth head into this fixture with Andoni Iraola's side possessing the second-best defensive record in home fixtures in this season's Premier League, conceding just five times in seven matches.

That said, they will be facing a team in Chelsea who are on the longest current scoring streak in the division, netting in 13 matches in a row.

While Joao Pedro has been in indifferent form of late, the Brazilian is attempting to score in a third successive fixture against the same opponent for the first time in his career.

Chelsea attempting to defend seven-game run

This is a game between a team that has collected 14 points from seven home games and a club that has accumulated 13 points from a possible 21 on their travels.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are on a seven-match unbeaten streak against Bournemouth, not losing since back in January 2019 when Maurizio Sarri was in charge.