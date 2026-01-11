Chelsea transfer news: Blues identify 'first signing' for Liam Rosenior with bid 'imminent', but January concerns mount

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jan 2026 20:26

Chelsea have identified Tromso defender Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh as their next signing in January, the latest report has claimed.

The Blues advanced into the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, beating Charlton Athletic 5-1, with boss Liam Rosenior picking up his first win in his first game as boss.

While fans are pleased that the club are into the next round of the competition, many expected the team to be battling at the top of the Premier League, but they are currently eighth with 31 points after 21 matchweeks.

If the Blues are to push up the table under Rosenior, they likely need to reinvest in the squad in the January transfer window.

Football Insider report that Chelsea are preparing to make an imminent bid for centre-back defender Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh, with the 19-year-old regarded as one of the most talented defenders in Norway.

Chelsea January transfer window: Are Blues making a mistake?

While bringing in young players should not be seen as a negative, it would be understandable if Rosenior was disappointed with the potential addition of Kinteh.

One of the criticisms owner Todd Boehly has faced during his tenure has been that the Blues have often looked to bring in younger talents without supplementing those arrivals with experienced pros.

Enzo Maresca grew frustrated with Chelsea's hierarchy, with the Italian reportedly wanting more say over the makeup of his squad.

Perhaps the appointment of Rosenior was made because the 41-year-old is himself a young manager, and he may find Chelsea's transfer policy more palatable, but it remains to be seen if he can guide the club to major silverware.

Are Chelsea the right club for young players?

Defender Jorell Hato scored for Chelsea against Charlton, with the 19-year-old one of seven players aged 21 of younger in the starting XI.

However, that match was just Hato's eighth start of the season, and he has only started two games in the Premier League.

His limited involvement is a contrast to his time at Ajax, but he is not the only youngster that has found playing time difficult to come by.

Though a transfer to Chelsea may be tempting, Kinteh must consider his future carefully, as he will not be afforded the same playing time in England as he will in Norway.