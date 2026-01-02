Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo weigh up bid for 19-year-old 'new Marcelo' amid AC Milan threat

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jan 2026 07:36 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 07:36

Chelseas owners are reportedly considering making a bid for a 19-year-old left-back dubbed the 'new Marcelo', but they are already trailing AC Milan in the race for his services.

The Blues are currently trying to navigate managerial chaos following the bombshell departure of Enzo Maresca, who left his position on New Year's Day following a breakdown in relations with the board.

Maresca left just two days after the Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth in the Premier League, and just three days before the Blues take on Manchester City in Sunday's blockbuster game.

The Italian - who is thought to have his eye on taking over at the Etihad should Pep Guardiola leave in 2026 - could be succeeded by Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior, who is viewed as the frontrunner to take charge.

For the time being, Under-21s boss Calum McFarlane will lead the first-team sessions before Sunday's battle with Man City, which also comes just a few days after the opening of the January transfer window.

Chelsea owners weighing up bid for new Marcelo?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Maresca and BlueCo's relationship collapse was allegedly partly down to disagreements over recruitment, as the former wanted more control over incomings and outgoings, contrary to the board's firm structure.

Even in their managerial limbo, Chelsea are still looking to sign the best young talent on the globe, and AS reports that the Club World Cup winners' owners are now considering whether to bid for Souza of Santos.

The 19-year-old left-back has already earned comparisons with the legendary Marcelo, who won 25 trophies with Real Madrid and is viewed as one of the greatest left-backs to ever step foot onto a pitch.

Souza would originally be signed for Strasbourg before a possible switch to Chelsea in the future, but BlueCo have some catching up to do, as AC Milan have already made an offer worth £8.7m for the teenager.

Santos are looking for closer to £10.5m to consider a sale, though, and the Brazilian outfit also have no intention of parting ways with Souza during the January transfer window.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and numerous clubs in Saudi Arabia have allegedly also been in touch to enquire about Souza, whose Santos deal runs until New Year's Eve 2028, but Milan are in the lead at present.

Who is 'next Marcelo' Souza?

© Imago

A product of the Santos youth network, Souza officially became a senior player for the Brazilian giants in 2024 and has now made 38 first-team appearances for the club, claiming one goal and four assists.

Following a serious ankle injury, the 2024-25 season was a breakthrough year for the 19-year-old, who started 19 games in the Brazilian top flight after achieving international stardom.

Souza was a regular fixture in the Brazil side that won the 2023 Under-17 South American Championship, after which he helped his nation reach the quarter-finals of the Under-17 World Cup.