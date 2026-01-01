Man City vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 22:35 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 22:37

Manchester City will continue their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a clash against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Citizens are second in the Premier League table, four points behind the leaders Arsenal, while Chelsea are fifth, three points off fourth-placed Liverpool.

What time does Man City vs. Chelsea kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Man City vs. Chelsea being played?

The match will take place at Man City's home ground, the Etihad Stadium.

The corresponding game during the 2024-25 campaign ended in a 3-1 victory for Man City, with Chelsea's last away success over the Citizens in the Premier League coming back in May 2021.

How to watch Man City vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app, while highlights of the match can also be viewed on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which begins at 10.30pm.

Man City vs. Chelsea: What's the story?

Man City were unable to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points on Thursday, with the Citizens held to a goalless draw by Sunderland.

As a result, Pep Guardiola's side are four points off the summit, and they will be wary of dropping more points on Sunday at such a crucial stage of the campaign.

For Chelsea, it is never quiet, and the Blues will arrive at the Etihad Stadium without a certain Enzo Maresca, with the head coach parting ways with the club on Thursday.

The capital outfit will enter the match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, and they have only managed to win one of their last seven matches in England's top flight.

Both teams have plenty on the line in this fixture.