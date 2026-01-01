Premier League GW20: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jan 2026 22:12

The first 'full' Premier League gameweek of 2026 is almost upon us, as across Saturday, January 3 and Sunday, January 4, all 20 English top-flight teams will take to the field.

League leaders Arsenal endeavour to keep Manchester City at bay when they travel to Bournemouth on Saturday evening, a few hours after title rivals Aston Villa kick off the gameweek at home to Nottingham Forest.

There is also a battle of the Bs on Saturday - Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley - and a showdown of the Ws - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Sunday sees the renewal of the Manchester United-Leeds United rivalry, before Fulham host Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur tackle Sunderland and managerless Chelsea head to Man City in the main event.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of the next Premier League gameweek.

ASTON VILLA vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST (Saturday, 12.30pm)

ASTON VILLA

Out: Tyrone Mings (thigh), Pau Torres (calf), Evann Guessand (AFCON), Ross Barkley (knee)

Doubtful: Amadou Onana (hamstring)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON), Ola Aina (thigh), Ryan Yates (thigh)

Doubtful: Dan Ndoye (unspecified)

BRIGHTON vs. BURNLEY (Saturday, 3pm)

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Carlos Baleba (AFCON)

Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (knock), Yankuba Minteh (thigh)

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Connor Roberts (unspecified), Hannibal Mejbri (AFCON), Lyle Foster (AFCON), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON), Josh Cullen (knee)

Doubtful: Joe Worrall (knock), Zian Flemming (knock), Maxime Esteve (muscle)

WOLVES vs. WEST HAM (Saturday, 3pm)

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Dan Bentley (ankle), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Emmanuel Agbadou (AFCON), Tawanda Chirewa (AFCON), Toti Gomes (hamstring)

Doubtful: Santiago Bueno (knock), Hwang Hee-chan (knock)

WEST HAM

Out: El Hadji Malick Diouf (AFCON), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (AFCON)

Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Niclas Fullkrug (other), Jean-Clair Todibo (knock), Lucas Paqueta (back)

BOURNEMOUTH vs. ARSENAL (Saturday, 5.30pm)

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Tyler Adams (knee)

Doubtful: Antoine Semenyo (other), Lewis Cook (neck), Ryan Christie (knee)

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (ankle)

Doubtful: Declan Rice (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (cramp), Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle)

LEEDS vs. MAN UTD (Sunday, 12.30pm)

LEEDS

Out: Daniel James (thigh), Sean Longstaff (calf), Joe Rodon (ankle), Ethan Ampadu (suspended)

Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (calf)

MAN UNITED

Out: Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Harry Maguire (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back)

Doubtful: Bruno Fernandes (thigh), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Mason Mount (unspecified)

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (thigh)

Doubtful: Michael Keane (unspecified), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified)

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Dango Ouattara (AFCON), Frank Onyeka (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

FULHAM vs. LIVERPOOL (Sunday, 3pm)

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Calvin Bassey (AFCON), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON)

Doubtful: Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Kenny Tete (unspecified)

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle), Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Joe Gomez (muscle), Alexander Isak (ankle)

Doubtful: None

NEWCASTLE

Out: Dan Burn (chest), Valentino Livramento (knee)

Doubtful: William Osula (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Sven Botman (back), Kieran Trippier (thigh), Anthony Elanga (knock)

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Ismaila Sarr (AFCON), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

Doubtful: Chris Richards (foot), Will Hughes (unspecified)

SPURS vs. SUNDERLAND (Sunday, 3pm)

SPURS

Out: Xavi Simons (suspended), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (AFCON), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Pape Sarr (AFCON)

Doubtful: Lucas Bergvall (groin)

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (AFCON), Noah Sadiki (AFCON), Reinildo (AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (AFCON), Bertrand Traore (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: Daniel Ballard (ankle)

MAN CITY vs. CHELSEA (Sunday, 5.30pm)

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Oscar Bobb (muscle)

Doubtful: Nico Gonzalez (unspecified), Savinho (unspecified), John Stones (thigh)

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Moises Caicedo (suspended)

Doubtful: Marc Cucurella (hamstring), Jorrel Hato (unspecified)

